Within a span of 10 days, the Greenwood District has hosted a pair of Democratic presidential candidates in search of support and enlightenment about an area that was the site of one of the worst displays of race-related violence in American history.
On Thursday morning, U.S. Sen. Cory Booker spent several hours learning and walking through Greenwood and Black Wall Street, which was ruined by white rioters in 1921.
Booker then visited Vernon AME Church, where he gave a 20-minute address before heading to an appearance in Norman later in the day.
Like Booker, fellow Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke made the same journey through the district with a similar objective in mind in the midst of a two-day trip to the city earlier this month.
Both men attempted to draw parallels to modern-day actions of suspected white supremacist-fueled violence to the Tulsa Race Massacre. They also wanted to express genuine interest in Greenwood's history and the people who currently reside there.
"To learn about the history of Black Wall Street and how this larger community dealt with one of the more tragic white supremacist attacks is something not talked about enough," Booker said. "It is a history that is not elevated."
Speaking with reporters during his trip, O'Rourke wanted to use what happened to Black Wall Street nearly 100 years ago as a symbolic bridge to discussion about white nationalism.
While there might be a suggestion — even a not so subtle cynical one — that O'Rourke and Booker are using recent tragedies involving mass violence and inflammatory rhetoric by President Donald Trump as a campaign strategy, Greenwood residents interviewed by the Tulsa World said they were appreciative of the potential national exposure the presence of presidential candidates bring.
"It means a lot to us. It means they haven't forgotten," said longtime Greenwood resident Doris Johnson. "They were gracious enough to accept the invitation because they know the history. People like them (politicians) often don't know our history. It is a great thing for them to come and see for themselves."
Johnson, who has resided in the district her entire life, admitted she wasn't a staunch supporter of either candidate. She didn't feel it was required to hold them to grandiose campaign promises, either. All she wanted was for the candidates to inform others about what they felt and experienced while in Greenwood.
"I think what they can do is share their experiences to the masses," said Johnson whose father witnessed the race massacre 98 years ago. "They can let them know what happened in Tulsa and tell others they ought to go and see it."
Ali Canada moved to Tulsa in 2008 at the height of then-presidential candidate Barack Obama's run for the White House. He was optimistic that O'Rourke and Booker have legitimate desires to use their national platforms to promote the story of Greenwood to larger, mostly unfamiliar audiences while on the campaign trail.
"If they were not concerned they would not have come," said Canada.
But Booker, according to a campaign spokesman, explained to the World that the New Jersey-bred politician has always been fascinated with African-American history, particularly as it corresponded with narratives like Greenwood. Booker, the spokesman said, long held an interest in touring historical sites to further enrich his awareness of significant events.
For years, the Rev. Robert Turner positioned himself to crystalize Greenwood's history through sermons and public addresses. While speaking with public figures about the district and Vernon AME Church's role in the race massacre is nothing new for Turner, handling that task for presidential candidate guests within the last two weeks is viewed as yet another opportunity to assist in bringing the district back to prominence.
"If no one knows what happened here, there are fewer people who can help advocate for us receiving true justice and recognition," Turner said. "We need allies in government to make sure this is not forgotten."