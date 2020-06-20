Cecilio Harris of Oklahoma City listens to a speaker at the Page Belcher Federal Courthouse as they arrive to file a lawsuit against the Small Business Administration and others on Friday, June 19, 2020. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of small businesses, particularly minority-owned small businesses because of their treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Robert Neel (left) and others pray as they arrive at the Page Belcher Federal Courthouse to file a lawsuit against the Small Business Administration and others Friday, June 19, 2020. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of small businesses, particularly minority-owned small businesses, because of their treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Activists march to the Page Belcher Federal Courthouse to file a lawsuit against the Small Business Administration and others Friday, June 19, 2020. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of small businesses, particularily minority owned small businesses because of their treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Activists arrive at the Page Belcher Federal Courthouse with a flagged draped coffin to file a lawsuit against the Small Business Administration and others Friday, June 19, 2020. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of small businesses, particularily minority owned small businesses because of their treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Activists arrive at the Page Belcher Federal Courthouse with a flagged draped coffin to file a lawsuit against the Small Business Administration and others Friday, June 19, 2020. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of small businesses, particularily minority owned small businesses because of their treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Activists carry a flag draped casket to the Page Belcher Federal Courthouse to file a lawsuit against the Small Business Administration and others Friday, June 19, 2020. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of small businesses, particularily minority owned small businesses because of their treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Men carry a casket during the Opportunities Matter lawsuit filing and march from the Greenwood Cultural Center to the federal courthouse on Friday, June 19, 2020. CORY YOUNG/for the Tulsa World
Cory Young
Cecilio Harris of Oklahoma City listens to a speaker at the Page Belcher Federal Courthouse as they arrive to file a lawsuit against the Small Business Administration and others on Friday, June 19, 2020. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of small businesses, particularly minority-owned small businesses because of their treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Robert Neel (left) and others pray as they arrive at the Page Belcher Federal Courthouse to file a lawsuit against the Small Business Administration and others Friday, June 19, 2020. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of small businesses, particularly minority-owned small businesses, because of their treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Activists march to the Page Belcher Federal Courthouse to file a lawsuit against the Small Business Administration and others Friday, June 19, 2020. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of small businesses, particularily minority owned small businesses because of their treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Activists arrive at the Page Belcher Federal Courthouse with a flagged draped coffin to file a lawsuit against the Small Business Administration and others Friday, June 19, 2020. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of small businesses, particularily minority owned small businesses because of their treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Activists arrive at the Page Belcher Federal Courthouse with a flagged draped coffin to file a lawsuit against the Small Business Administration and others Friday, June 19, 2020. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of small businesses, particularily minority owned small businesses because of their treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Activists carry a flag draped casket to the Page Belcher Federal Courthouse to file a lawsuit against the Small Business Administration and others Friday, June 19, 2020. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of small businesses, particularily minority owned small businesses because of their treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Organizers behind a mile-long march Friday in Tulsa that culminated with the filing of a $150 billion federal lawsuit hope the effort will bring more attention to the nation’s minority-owned small businesses, who they say have been short-changed when it comes to COVID-19 relief.
“This is a historic lawsuit that we hope will level the playing field for socially disadvantaged businesses,” said event organizer Bruce Carter, adding that the suit was filed against the federal Small Business Administration.
More than a hundred people participated in the march to file the “Opportunities Matter Lawsuit,” beginning just before noon at the Greenwood Cultural Center, as Juneteenth festivities were getting underway across the street. From there, the group walked several blocks to the Page Belcher Federal Building.
Carter, director of the Dallas-based National Overcomers Leadership Conference, the organization bringing the suit, said minority-owned small businesses historically have been overlooked when it comes to federal aid and support, and he said that has continued to be the case during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re sick and tired of seeing on TV how many Black businesses are going to fail, how many Hispanic businesses are going to fail,” Carter said.
“We’ve protested across the country, but we’ve been ignored. We want this lawsuit to wake up America.”
Carter, who has been involved with events like it in cities nationwide, said the Tulsa walk was planned weeks ago, well before President Donald Trump’s rally was announced.
They decided to go forward with it, seeing it as an even better opportunity to get the message out, he said.
Carter said the lawsuit targets the SBA because it has the “administrative responsibility to ensure that underserved and rural markets’ loans were processed and disbursed. It was their job, but we know that didn’t happen.”
Among the marchers Friday was Cheyenne McKinney, who runs Cheyenne’s Boxing in Greenwood.
She hasn’t received any federal aid for her small business, she said, and still doesn’t know when she’ll be able to fully reopen.
“We’ve done some training outside, social distancing,” McKinney said.
“I’m glad to be a part of this,” she said. “Starting today we will make a change.”
The event also drew a number of students.
Danielle Lewis, recent Booker T. Washington High School graduate, learned of the march on social media and invited some friends to go with her.
“Something needs to change, and as allies we need to support this,” she said.
Carter said he intentionally wanted to start at the center, site of the Black Wall Street memorial, which commemorates all the Black-owned businesses destroyed in the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
“What the SBA is doing looks like what happened here 99 years ago — it’s a massacre, a killing of minority businesses,” Carter said.
To underscore the point, a burial casket draped with an American flag was carried through the streets by marchers.
Many of the marchers also carried small American flags, which were made available by organizers to any who wanted one.
Speaking before the march, Carter talked about the massacre and other historic injustices that Black Americans have endured, then invited listeners to take flags.
“The problem is not with the flag,” he said. “It’s the people who don’t understand the flag. … Remember, the flag has great value — if we enforce the principles behind it. But we have to call people out. We have to demonstrate why it’s important.”
Carter praised local officials for accommodating the effort.
“I do want to thank the city of Tulsa,” he said. “They have been very warm and welcoming. They have gone out of their way to make it happen.”
The federal courthouse was closed Friday in advance of the Trump rally, but officials agreed to allow the group to file its lawsuit.
The event was sponsored by the Restoring Families Across America Foundation, Community Small Business Coalition and the Atatiana “Tay” Jefferson Foundation.
Carter said the story of Black Wall Street made Tulsa an especially appropriate place to march and file the lawsuit.
“Back then you had a model where Black dollars stayed in their communities. And so when you burn down that model, you destroy generations. So I want people to know what took place, and then see how we can re-create it,” Carter said.
If it was done then, it can be done now, he said.
“But first you need to know it existed,” Carter added. “And here we are, 99 years later, and many of us have never been here before or even heard about it.”
Featured video
Gallery: Tulsa Race Massacre ... This is what happened in Tulsa in 1921
In 1921, white mobs invaded Greenwood and burned it down
A growing but divided city had tensions rising. How World War I influenced residents.
Key figures in 1921
Greenwood was defined by freedom and opportunity
An encounter on an elevator and concerns about a lynching
Tulsa Tribune article cited for sparking massacre
Dick Rowland's life threatened while jailed as crowd gathers outside
Tulsans take up arms and there are issues with special deputies
Fighting begins in Greenwood and the neighborhood is soon overrun
Mobs won't let firefighters douse the flames
Airplanes flew over Greenwood as it was attacked
National Guard called in, denies report that machine guns were used to kill dozens
Dr. A.C. Jackson was killed as he tried to surrender in his front yard
Death toll remains unknown; search for graves continues today
Black Tulsans were marched through the streets and detained at camps throughout city
Red Cross reports the massive devastation in Greenwood
Key locations in Tulsa during the 1921 Race Massacre
Mount Zion Baptist Church was burned down but, like Greenwood, persevered and rebuilt
Tulsa Race Massacre: Quotes from survivors, officials and others
Tulsa Race Massacre: Recommended reading
Tulsa Race Massacre / The Tulsa World Library
Tulsa Race Massacre: Was 1921 the first aerial assault on U.S. soil?
"The first time Americans were terrorized by an aerial assault was not Pearl Harbor," a CBS News story says leading up to coverage this weekend of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
"Scott Pelley reports on a race massacre in which an estimated 300 people, mostly African American men, women and children, were killed, and aircraft were used to drop incendiary devices on a black neighborhood in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Greenwood Massacre of 1921 has been largely ignored by history, but Pelley finds a Tulsa community seeking to shed more light on what's been called the worst race massacre in history," a preview reads for a "60 Minutes" story airing 6 p.m. Sunday on CBS.
Context for viewers: Six airplanes circled the Greenwood area during the morning hours of June 1.
What they were doing, and why there were so many, has long been a matter of passionate debate. Many people believe they were used to shoot at people on the ground and bomb Greenwood.
Officials said the small craft, generally thought to be two-seat, single-engine Curtis “Jenny” biplanes, were merely keeping track of activities on the ground and relaying the information through written messages dropped in weighted metal cylinders attached to streamers.
To what extent this explanation was initially challenged is unclear, but in October 1921 the Chicago Defender published a story in which it said Greenwood had been bombed under orders of “prominent city officials.”
The story cited a Van B. Hurley, who the newspaper said had given a signed statement to Elisha Scott, a Kansas attorney.
Scott filed dozens of lawsuits on behalf of victims but doesn’t seem to have ever entered the Hurley affidavit into the record. There is no record of a Van B. Hurley living in Tulsa around the time of the massacre or that anyone by that name ever belonged to the Tulsa police force.
But that doesn’t mean the story did not have substance. Many people believed city officials were behind the burning of Greenwood, and the explanation that the squadron of planes was only used for surveillance struck some as suspiciously thin.
Certainly the planes had a great psychological impact on many. For example, Mary Jones Parrish wrote about them in her account, as did prominent attorney B.C. Franklin in his.
The Defender story said the planes dropped “nitroglycerin on buildings, setting them afire.”
But nitroglycerin is an explosive, not an incendiary. It is also highly unstable and dangerous.
That has caused some to speculate that something like Molotov cocktails might have been used, or “turpentine balls” — rags soaked in flammable liquid and wrapped around the head of a stick.
There are several practical reasons why trying to light and throw incendiary devices from an open cockpit airplane of that era would seem a difficult, dangerous and even foolish idea.