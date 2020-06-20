Organizers behind a mile-long march Friday in Tulsa that culminated with the filing of a $150 billion federal lawsuit hope the effort will bring more attention to the nation’s minority-owned small businesses, who they say have been short-changed when it comes to COVID-19 relief.

“This is a historic lawsuit that we hope will level the playing field for socially disadvantaged businesses,” said event organizer Bruce Carter, adding that the suit was filed against the federal Small Business Administration.

More than a hundred people participated in the march to file the “Opportunities Matter Lawsuit,” beginning just before noon at the Greenwood Cultural Center, as Juneteenth festivities were getting underway across the street. From there, the group walked several blocks to the Page Belcher Federal Building.

Carter, director of the Dallas-based National Overcomers Leadership Conference, the organization bringing the suit, said minority-owned small businesses historically have been overlooked when it comes to federal aid and support, and he said that has continued to be the case during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re sick and tired of seeing on TV how many Black businesses are going to fail, how many Hispanic businesses are going to fail,” Carter said.

“We’ve protested across the country, but we’ve been ignored. We want this lawsuit to wake up America.”

Carter, who has been involved with events like it in cities nationwide, said the Tulsa walk was planned weeks ago, well before President Donald Trump’s rally was announced.

They decided to go forward with it, seeing it as an even better opportunity to get the message out, he said.

Carter said the lawsuit targets the SBA because it has the “administrative responsibility to ensure that underserved and rural markets’ loans were processed and disbursed. It was their job, but we know that didn’t happen.”

Among the marchers Friday was Cheyenne McKinney, who runs Cheyenne’s Boxing in Greenwood.

She hasn’t received any federal aid for her small business, she said, and still doesn’t know when she’ll be able to fully reopen.

“We’ve done some training outside, social distancing,” McKinney said.

“I’m glad to be a part of this,” she said. “Starting today we will make a change.”

The event also drew a number of students.

Danielle Lewis, recent Booker T. Washington High School graduate, learned of the march on social media and invited some friends to go with her.

“Something needs to change, and as allies we need to support this,” she said.

Carter said he intentionally wanted to start at the center, site of the Black Wall Street memorial, which commemorates all the Black-owned businesses destroyed in the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

“What the SBA is doing looks like what happened here 99 years ago — it’s a massacre, a killing of minority businesses,” Carter said.

To underscore the point, a burial casket draped with an American flag was carried through the streets by marchers.

Many of the marchers also carried small American flags, which were made available by organizers to any who wanted one.

Speaking before the march, Carter talked about the massacre and other historic injustices that Black Americans have endured, then invited listeners to take flags.

“The problem is not with the flag,” he said. “It’s the people who don’t understand the flag. … Remember, the flag has great value — if we enforce the principles behind it. But we have to call people out. We have to demonstrate why it’s important.”

Carter praised local officials for accommodating the effort.

“I do want to thank the city of Tulsa,” he said. “They have been very warm and welcoming. They have gone out of their way to make it happen.”

The federal courthouse was closed Friday in advance of the Trump rally, but officials agreed to allow the group to file its lawsuit.

The event was sponsored by the Restoring Families Across America Foundation, Community Small Business Coalition and the Atatiana “Tay” Jefferson Foundation.

Carter said the story of Black Wall Street made Tulsa an especially appropriate place to march and file the lawsuit.

“Back then you had a model where Black dollars stayed in their communities. And so when you burn down that model, you destroy generations. So I want people to know what took place, and then see how we can re-create it,” Carter said.

If it was done then, it can be done now, he said.

“But first you need to know it existed,” Carter added. “And here we are, 99 years later, and many of us have never been here before or even heard about it.”

Featured video

Gallery: Tulsa Race Massacre ... This is what happened in Tulsa in 1921

Tim Stanley

918-581-8385

tim.stanley

@tulsaworld.com

Twitter:

@timstanleyTW

Tags

Recommended for you