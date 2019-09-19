Jennifer Levan had the perfect story to share on 918 Day. And the perfect person with whom to share it.
Mayor G.T. Bynum met Levan on Wednesday morning as she and other participants in the city’s A Better Way program picked up trash at McClure Park.
The public/private endeavor gives panhandlers an opportunity to work for a day in exchange for a cash payment. But the larger goal is to get people off the streets, into jobs and on to self-sufficiency.
Levan told Bynum she will soon begin a job with Mental Health Association Oklahoma.
“If I wouldn’t have come here that one time, I wouldn’t be here right now,” she said. “But it’s all due to this program.”
The encounter was one of several emotional ones for the mayor Wednesday morning.
“This just makes me so proud of our city,” Bynum said of the A Better Way program.
The Mayor’s Office initiated 918 Day last year to highlight the people, places and businesses that make the city special. The mayor takes it seriously, spending the entire day — all 24 hours — engaging the community.
He made more than 30 stops Wednesday, beginning his journey with a midnight tour of Spirit AeroSystems, a Wichita-based aerospace manufacturing company near Tulsa International Airport, and ending it at the Tulsa World, where he loaded papers onto trucks.
After touring Bama Foods early Wednesday morning, he took a box of biscuits to Tulsa’s 911 center to show his appreciation for those who work a job he described as one of the most stressful.
On Wednesday night, near the conclusion of his 24-hour tour, Bynum donned bunker gear — about 60 pounds of fire retardant gear — intending to go into a burning room with Tulsa firefighters.
He and City Council Chair Phil Lakin joined firefighters at their training center in north Tulsa, where they suited up in firefighter bunker gear. They came to experience a simulation of a flashover. A flashover is the ignition of combustibles, almost simultaneously, in a room.
However, Bynum reportedly was called away on business.
“I think that we have the best fire department in the country, and one of the reasons for that is the training regimen we have for our firefighters,” Bynum said before leaving.
After a lunch hour tour of the Woody Guthrie Center in the Arts District, the mayor said: “I think we’ve done a good job this year of mixing some things that are just really cool experiences, like going to Bama. Seeing them making 2½ million biscuits a day, that was incredible.”
As was his first visit to the historic Vernon AME Church in the Greenwood District.
“That was powerful, too. I always thought the brick structure was part of what had survived the ’21 (Race Massacre),” Bynum said. “But to find out that all of that is from ’25, (and) the only thing literally (to survive) was the basement, that’s incredible.”
918 Day is about more than the mayor taking a tour of the city. It is becoming a communitywide event.
One hundred teams registered for this year’s 918 Day Scavenger Hunt, which took place Saturday, up from 68 last year. The number of businesses offering discounts Wednesday nearly doubled from last year, to 43, and for the first time, there were community events, including a comedy show at H.A. Chapman Centennial Green.
Laura Reeder, 33, said she spent a few minutes Wednesday morning checking to see what businesses might be offering 918 Day discounts. The deals are just one reason she loves the annual celebration.
“I love the idea of people coming together on one particular day to celebrate where they are from,” she said while grabbing lunch at Guthrie Green. “I love the idea of the mayor going around and knowing more about the town he’s over.”
Amy Lee, 34, also spent her lunch hour at Guthrie Green. The Tulsa native, who just moved back from Texas, said she loves Guthrie Green, so that is where she wanted to spend a part of 918 Day.
“There’s so much more, like, Tulsa pride,” she said. “I love it.”
That, of course, is what 918 Day is all about: a chance, if you will, to ring the bell for the city you call home.
That was why, perhaps, Bynum — a life-long Tulsan with deep family ties to the city — got a little emotional early Wednesday morning as he flew over the city in a Tulsa Police Department helicopter.
“Seeing the sun rise over the city and everybody waking up and going to work and getting out into the day, it’s just such a beautiful day,” he said.
Kelsy Schlotthauer contributed to this story.