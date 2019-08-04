After two mass shootings in less than 24 hours across the United States left at least 29 people dead and more than four dozen injured, Tulsans enjoying the tax-free weekend on Sunday were a little on edge.
“I kept watching everybody,” Caleb Signorelli, 25, said of shopping at Woodland Hills Mall.
Dustin Perdue, 25, said he also paid more attention to his surroundings and to people who looked out of place.
“I have concealed carry, so that is on standby,” Perdue said.
At least nine people were killed by an active shooter in a popular nightlife area in Dayton, Ohio, about 1 a.m. Sunday, only 13 hours after 20 people died at the hands of a shooter at a shopping area in El Paso, Texas. Authorities are investigating the El Paso mass shooting as a hate crime and domestic terrorism.
Gov. Kevin Stitt offered a statement on the shootings to followers on Facebook on Sunday morning.
“I spoke with (Texas) Governor Greg Abbott yesterday and shared with him that Oklahoma stands with Texas,” Stitt wrote. “Like you, I also woke up to learn of another horrific attack, this time in Ohio. We grieve with those who’ve lost loved ones and we pray for God’s mercy, justice and peace for all.”
The governor’s critics pointed to a “constitutional carry” bill being the first legislation Stitt signed into law in February.
The law, which goes into effect Nov. 1, allows people to carry guns openly in Oklahoma without training or a license.
Mike Brose, chief empowerment officer of the Mental Health Association Oklahoma, said Sunday that most people express one of two reactions in response to such violence: denial or worry.
When mass shootings occurred in past years, such as at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado, or Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, Brose said, the Mental Health Association encouraged people to limit their exposure to the news coverage because they could over-expose themselves, inducing panic or chronic worry.
Now it seems that “a state of denial” has kicked in, and “we’re almost numb to it as a country,” Brose said.
An attitude of, “Well, that’s horrible for that community, but it couldn’t possibly happen here,” is a common response Brose hears when tragedies like the shootings in El Paso and Dayton occur, he said.
But “Ohio is about as Midwestern as you can get, and Texas is not that far from Oklahoma,” Brose said.
The shootings add to people’s growing sense of “it’s not if; it’s when,” and along with that come anxiety and fear, but Brose said Oklahomans shouldn’t allow that to paralyze them.
A large part of American culture is people’s desire to be with others in community, such as attending festivals, museums and events, and instances of mass violence threaten that, he said.
The Dayton shooting occurred in a setting Brose said he could easily liken to downtown Tulsa or Oklahoma City, and he foresees people avoiding similar settings in an unhealthy attempt to cope.
“The longterm impact is concerning because who we are as Americans is to be very free and confident and to feel safe, and these mass shooting events are, from the emotional side, gnawing away at that confidence and emotional security,” he said.
Brose encouraged people to gain perspective on gun violence without minimizing the tragedies.
Mass-shooting deaths make up about 2 percent of all gun-related deaths in the U.S., Brose said, while an average of 123 people will die every day in the country from suicide. About 60 percent of those suicide deaths are by firearms.
Despite those statistics, mass shootings may eat away at people’s ability to feel comfortable in public, Brose said.
”For many of us, that will pass and we’ll regain our balance,” Brose said. “But I think there are people that might even want to think about reaching out to us for help if it’s bothering them beyond what would be considered a normal reaction.”
Brose said those who experience such reactions may call the association at 918-585-1213 anytime from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.