A room in her grandmother’s house filled with collections of pinned insects, bones, rocks and animal skulls was dubbed “the scary room” by some, but young Maris Blanchard found it fascinating.
“My great-grandmother and my grandmother collected all kinds of skulls and bones and insects and so I grew up being taught it wasn’t strange,” she said. “My grandmother’s room with all the skulls, everyone called it the scary room, but I loved it.”
Today she has a 2,000-square-foot scary room of her own in Tulsa, and everything in it is for sale. She just opened her Black Moth Natural History Store at the corner of 12th Street and Harvard Avenue.
Some will likely call the store strange, and it fittingly opened at a strange time: in the midst of a pandemic and protests.
“Friday we were closed for Juneteenth, and when we opened Saturday, businesses all around us were boarded up,” Blanchard said. “It’s been an interesting time to open a new business, that’s for sure.”
The store is one-of-a-kind in Tulsa and one of only 10 nationwide, according to Blanchard, who two years ago left her job as art teacher at Bixby High School to travel and pursue her passion.
She said she wished she had a good story behind the Black Moth name, but she just doesn’t.
“Five and a half years ago I started writing down random words on a page, and that’s what I came up with,” she said.
“Taxidermy, skulls and bones, insects, I do bone articulations to sell full skeletons, anything and everything from outside I find and I sell it. ... It sounds odd, I know, but I promise it’s not,” she said.
It’s not odd, but neither is the store typical.
Blanchard said Tuesday she was excited to learn she will soon have an 8-foot-tall taxidermy giraffe. One thing she is happy to have for sale she never had before is a hippopotamus skull. But if you were hoping to swoop in the store and pick up a human skull, you’re too late.
“I’m already sold out,” she said. “Some people really go for the human bones; others are totally freaked out by it.”
Human bones are not really hard to come by, she said. They mostly come from old medical and museum collections.
“I made a concerted effort not to make this an oddities store,” she said. “It’s a store for everyone, from the soccer mom that wants to get a cowhide rug to people who are looking for things that maybe are a little more unusual.”
A shop at the back of the store will eventually become a place where Blanchard wants to return to her teaching. She plans to hold classes for doing small taxidermy projects, insect pinning and terrarium building.
“Art, nature and kids, those are three things I love, and I’m really excited to open the shop in the back,” she said.
Insect pinnings that kids used to do in collecting insects for school and that are common in museums can be works of art, she said.
“I have a giant atlas moth about 10 or 11 inches wide that is beautiful framed, and full insect collections, beetles from around the world, all kinds of insects,” she said.
Most clientele are intrigued and many have specific items they are looking for. Others have a different reaction when they walk in and see monkey skulls and mummified bats hanging from a Manzanita tree, then look up to see what Blanchard says is “a gorgeous sable antelope.”
“When I was doing shows all across the country people would give me that look,” she said. “They would ask, so, did you kill all of these?”
The answer is a resounding “no” and her explanation that everything inside the store is “ethically sourced” and that the collection has been inspected by a game warden to ensure everything is OK.
“I work with people from all around the world to find things. Everything in this store has died naturally; nothing in here has been killed to be sold,” she said. “I do this because I love animals and this is a way of repurposing them, giving them a second life, and it’s more educational than anything.”
