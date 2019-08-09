A Jenks High School graduate is a finalist for the "Oscars of government service" as the head of the Centers for Disease Control's Influenza Division.
Dr. Daniel Jernigan graduated from Jenks in 1982 after moving to Tulsa in 1979 when his father retired from the military. He attended Duke University and the Baylor College of Medicine before joining the CDC in 1994, and is a finalist in the Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Award's Science and Environment category.
Day-to-day, though, the division's 320 staff members monitor the ever-changing flu virus in labs and across the globe from Europe to southeast Asia.
Jernigan said because the flu remains so deadly but evolves so quickly, their work is vital to alerting the government to new strains, like the 2009 Swine flu pandemic.
"Influenza is a funny, messy and awful virus and pathogen," Jernigan said. "It's constantly changing, and because it's constantly changing we have to update the vaccine all the time. We have to do surveillance all the time. You have to make sure the drugs still work against it."
Apart from only influenza, Jernigan has been involved involved in various CDC responses to epidemics, including swine flu, Zika and SARS. He was the CDC's incident commander during the 2014 Ebola outbreak.
Jernigan said it's a privilege to be recognized alongside the government's best.
"The people I'm up against are people from NASA who are creating new airplane wings," Jernigan said. "People from NOAA where they were finding out things about climate and the movement of waves that has an important impact, so it's a big honor to me."
Better known as the "Sammies," the awards recognize excellence in categories including management, national security and safety. Winners will be announced at the Oct. 16 awards gala at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C.