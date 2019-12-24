Volunteer coordinator Linda Wewers nearly resorted to cooking the meal herself after being unable to arrange a Christmas Eve dinner for the dying guests of a north Tulsa hospice. Then she received a call from a rabbi.
Wewers, who is responsible for ordering meals to the Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma’s Porta Caeli House, scrambled to find other options for the holiday week after the organization’s chef left for vacation. She managed to secure a special dinner for every evening except Tuesday.
Rabbi Daniel Kaiman called the hospice house last week and said his synagogue wanted to cook a supper on Christmas Eve for the guests there. He had no idea about Wewers’ situation. She didn’t believe the offer was a coincidence.
“This was the only day we didn’t have food for Christmas,” she said. “That phone call was a God thing.”
Kaiman and his family arrived at the Porta Caeli House on Tuesday afternoon. They carried bags filled with turkey, green beans, salad, rolls and so many other essential Christmas foods.
Wewers marveled at the rabbi as he walked in wearing a chef jacket and a kippah on his head.
“That’s the coolest part about the whole thing,” she said, “that on our holiday, they wanted to bring us food so we can celebrate even though it’s not a holiday for them. That’s huge on their part. Talk about reaching out to your community.”
For the past decade, the Jewish Congregation B’Nai Emunah has prioritized community outreach on Christmas Eve through a variety of volunteer projects. There are two projects this year. One involves baking cookies for service employees who are working on the holidays.
The other project began several years ago with congregation members cooking and delivering meals on Christmas Eve to homebound hospice families. They later began delivering to Clarehouse, a hospice home near 71st Street and Mingo Road.
A team of about eight congregation members spent Tuesday morning cooking and preparing meals at their synagogue near 17th Street and Peoria Avenue. They expected to deliver about 100 suppers across Tulsa County.
“We’ve been doing this a long time, so we weirdly have a bunch of Jews who know how to make a Christmas Eve dinner,” Kaiman said with a laugh. “But it’s a lot of fun.”
Now B’Nai Emunah has turned its attention to the Porta Caeli House, which opened three years ago at 2440 N. Harvard Ave. The nonprofit hospice has 12 guest rooms and specializes in end-of-life care. The average length of stay is seven days.
Kaiman acknowledged the oddity of a Jewish community volunteering to cook Christmas meals for a Catholic organization, but he said that’s no reason to ignore those in need. Hospice homes that rely on donations often lack the capacity to offer full services for patients during the holidays.
By filling that gap, Kaiman hopes he and his congregation are able to comfort people at the end of their lives while also tearing down religious and social barriers.
“For us, we like orienting ourselves toward a multicultural and diverse world,” he said. “And one of the ways we want to do that is through partnership and respect. In the same way we would want others to respect us in our religious traces and our religious preferences and who we are as individuals, we want to express that to others.”
Kaiman and his family didn’t wait to see reactions after dropping off the food at the Porta Caeli House on Tuesday. They needed to move on to the next delivery.
But hospice volunteers made sure to tell guests who prepared their Christmas dinners. Catholic Charities CEO Kevin Sartorius said it was important for them to understand that they are cared for in their final days.
“I think that for someone to have a peaceful death is a gift,” Sartorius said. “And for them to be at this hospice house at Christmastime with the synagogue coming in to provide this kind of love for them, that’s an incredible gift for the people we serve and an incredible sendoff for them as they leave this life and go on to the next.”
Featured video