Eighty-one years ago, a wave of violent anti-Jewish pogroms against German Jews began.
Kristallnacht, or the "Night of Broken Glass," is widely considered to be the beginning of the Holocaust.
Between Nov. 9 and Nov. 10, 1938, 91 Jews were killed, 30,000 Jewish men were arrested and deported, 7,500 Jewish business storefronts were shattered, and more than 1,600 synagogues were ransacked and hundreds burned.
The violence served as notice to German Jews that Nazi anti-Semitism was more than a temporary predicament, and it would likely intensify, according to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. In consequence, many Jews fled from their native land, only to discover there was no place for them.
"Kristallnacht Aftermath: No Place for Us" will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at the Charles Schusterman Jewish Community Center, Sylvan Auditorium, 2021 E. 71st St.
Rev. Dr. Mouzon Biggs Jr., the former pastor of Tulsa's Boston Avenue United Methodist Church, will commemorate the event in a program at will address the issues facing the Jews who fled Kristallnacht.
"A chance encounter with two Jewish professors whose lives were drastically transformed by Kristallnacht not only altered the trajectory of Biggs’ life, but also set him on a lifelong journey," a news release reads.
Jenks High School drama students will perform a dramatic interpretation of the poem “I Am the Glass” by Rabbi Karen Bender, and a student exhibit of Kristallnacht Art Contest entries will also be on display.
The program, presented by the Tulsa Council for Holocaust Education and the Tulsa City-County Library, is free and suitable for sixth-graders and up, the release states.