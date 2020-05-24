Samuel Sinyangwe brings passion to his job, but he also brings cold, hard facts. Data directs his activism, even if moral indignation is its foundation.
“How do we, in a disciplined manner, go forward in a way that gets solutions,” Sinyangwe said, explaining his work analyzing criminal justice and policing policy.
Sinyangwe, 30, is the keynote speaker for this year’s John Hope Franklin Symposium, beginning Friday and continuing through June 2. This year’s symposium has been forced online because of the COVID-19 epidemic, with Sinyangwe scheduled to speak at 6 p.m. Friday.
His presentation is free to the public. Register for the community events, including Sinyangwe’s presentation, at jhfnationalsymposium.org.
Those wishing to register for the entire symposium may do so at the same site. Cost for the entire program is $50.
This year’s symposium theme, Reconciliation and Technology: Neutral Resources for Social Good, fits Sinyangwe well.
Since 2014, the Florida native and Stanford University graduate has been building a database of deadly force by American law enforcement officers. Covering the years 2013-2019, it is being used to inform policies and procedures intended to reduce violence while protecting officers and the public.
Sinyangwe said the data has produced some surprising results. One, he said, is that “some of the most frequently given explanations for high rates of deadly force didn’t really hold up.”
“One theory was that the most dangerous cities were more likely to have the most deadly force, but that isn’t really the case,” he said. “It mainly correlated with a set of policies.”
Sinyangwe said some cities with reputations for criminal violence, such as Detroit, Newark and Oakland, have reduced the use of lethal force without a rise in crime rates or injuries or death to law officers.
In some cases, he said, the use of force alienates citizens, makes them less likely to call police and ultimately results in more crime.
In Sinyangwe’s database, Tulsa ranks seventh for police-involved deaths from 2013-2019. Some of those have attracted considerable attention and prompted community activism.
He said that in most cities that involvement has a major impact on policy decisions.
“There are a lot of things out of the police chief’s control,” he said.
This will be the 11th John Hope Franklin Symposium, with presentations on slavery in Indian Territory, genealogy, online ministry, the landmark film “Birth of a Nation,” mapping, urban environment restoration and many others.
