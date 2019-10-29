As the holiday season approaches, John 3:16 Mission is seeking the public’s help in providing a fulfilling Thanksgiving meal to thousands of Tulsans in need.
“We are asking everyone to go shopping for us. Just add a turkey and some extra holiday food items to your shopping carts. Then we will put those same items into the food baskets we give to people who are desperately poor,” said John 3:16 Mission president and senior pastor, the Rev. Steve Whitaker.
“We absolutely need your help. Please join us as we work to put food on the tables of those who literally have to depend on the kindness of strangers during this holiday season,” he said.
Beginning Saturday and continuing through Nov. 22, the organization will be accepting donations of frozen turkeys and nonperishable food items such as stuffing, instant potatoes, gravy mix, macaroni and cheese, canned sweet potatoes, canned corn, canned green beans, canned fruit, cranberry sauce, pie filling and gelatin.
The mission’s goal is to collect 5,000 turkeys for an anticipated total of 44 tons of food that will be distributed in food baskets and holiday meals at its site.
“The need here is staggering,” the mission said in a news release.
Donations will be accepted at:
• John 3:16 Mission, 506 N. Cheyenne Ave., 7 a.m. to 7 pm Monday-Sunday through Nov. 22
• Family & Youth Center, 2027 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday through Nov. 22
• Under the Sun Garden Centers, 51st Street and Harvard Avenue and 91st Street and Sheridan Avenue during business hours.
Thanksgiving food baskets for an estimated 5,000 struggling Tulsa area residents will be distributed Nov. 25, 26 and 27 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Mission’s Family & Youth Center, 2027 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Recipients must show photo ID and proof of residence with address and name (utility bill/lease agreements, etc.) and proof of employment (current pay stub).
Distribution is first-come, first-served, and there is a limit of one basket per household.
In addition, the mission will serve a sit-down Thanksgiving banquet for the homeless at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 26 in New Life Hall, 506 N. Cheyenne Ave.
For more information, call 918-574-8611.
Christian Ministers Alliance
Among other groups preparing for the holiday, the Christian Ministers Alliance is collecting items for its 37th annual Thanksgiving food drive.
The alliance gives away turkeys and other food items to lower-income families from 72 Tulsa-area schools it has adopted.
Monetary or food donations are requested. Food items needed include turkeys, hams, chickens, cranberry sauce, rolls, canned goods like green beans and corn, bags of potatoes, sweet potatoes and stuffing mixes.
For donation information, call the Rev. W.R. Casey at 918-951-7407. Checks can be mailed to CMA Inc., P.O. Box 2095, Tulsa, OK 74101.
The giveaway will take place at 6 p.m. Nov. 22 near Booker T. Washington High School, 1631 E. Woodrow Place.
