The city of Tulsa and opponents of its Tourism Improvement District and assessments on hotel stays are headed to mediation and a potential settlement after a hearing Thursday afternoon.
After both sides told District Judge Linda Morrissey they remained at an impasse in out-of-court negotiations, Morrissey ordered the sides to mediation ahead of an Oct. 7 hearing on summary judgment.
Trevor Henson, the attorney representing hoteliers in opposition to the TID, said there could soon be a resolution to the dispute that began at City Hall in November.
“I believe we’re going to try to mediate the case in the next two weeks,” Henson said. “Our position really hasn’t changed. We believe we’re on the right side of this situation and believe that the TID should have never been created.
“However, we are willing to try to work with the city and come up with a resolution that’s best for all the parties.”
The TID comprises 33 hotels, each with 110 rooms or more. Under state law, the funds raised through the assessment on hotel stays can be used solely to market the city and participating hotels.
The assessment was then challenged in court by a group of hoteliers, known as TOCH LLC, that had presented letters to the City Council and Mayor’s Office they argued showed a majority of affected hotels opposed the TID.
TOCH is made up of Brickhugger LLC and investors Neal Bhow, Lee Levinson and Bruce Taylor. Levinson attended Thursday’s hearing and told Morrissey the group was in favor of immediate mediation and expected a solution all sides could support.
Although mediation will begin shortly, the city’s motion for summary judgment filed Aug. 21 could end the case in its favor on Oct. 7 should a deal not be reached before then.
The city stopped collecting the 3% assessment on hotel stays after Morrissey issued a temporary injunction on June 25. The city has estimated the assessment would raise approximately $2.5 million a year.
Featured video
Tulsa Police Sgt. Jennifer Murphy talks about the Tulsa Police new reading program and school supply handout at the Darlington Apartments.
Read the story: Tulsa Police Department patrols the reading room in new program