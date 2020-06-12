A week before President Donald Trump arrives in Tulsa on Juneteenth, the Oklahoma Legislative Black Caucus called on constituents to devote the day meant to celebrate the end of slavery in America by advancing their own interests rather than being “distracted by divisiveness.”
Five state lawmakers and the Oklahoma Democratic Party chair came together for a press conference on Friday afternoon in front of Tulsa’s Greenwood Cultural Center.
“You see, this America that talks about the United States, quite frankly today, is the America of the Divided States. So, you’ve got your misguiders and your dividers, right? But you’ve got your uniters and providers,” said State Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa, who serves as Black Caucus chairwoman.
Goodwin said black people are not yet fully free in 2020 because of racial injustice and discrimination, obstacles to healthcare and high-quality schools, barriers to employment or underemployment, and disproportionate incarceration rates.
She urged them to claim greater freedom for themselves and others and to honor their ancestors by requesting or returning absentee ballots for upcoming elections, taking the U.S. Census and studying up on Oklahoma State Question 802, the Medicaid Expansion Initiative on the June 30 ballot.
The timing of Trump’s first rally since the nation became gripped by the pandemic in March and amid nationwide protests against racism and police brutality has sparked shock and anger among some Tulsans.
Others have expressed concerns that the appearance of such a controversial president could stoke racial and political tensions locally.
June 19, or Juneteenth, is an annual commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. Tulsa’s Juneteenth event is typically one of the biggest in the country but was canceled this year because of COVID-19 risks.
Goodwin was asked for her reaction to news of Trump’s planned campaign rally next week at the BOK Center downtown. Some of the state’s Congressional delegation have praised the rally for promoting healing and unity.
“I’m going to use the good sense God gave me,” Goodwin said. “I would not ask an arsonist to put out a fire. I would not ask a hunter who shoots things for a living to come out and take care of my pet over the weekend.
“We are not going to dishonor the history and the legacy of our ancestors. We’re not going to dishonor the very folks that shed their blood when they were murdered on the very streets of Greenwood.”
In 1921, one of the deadliest acts of racial violence in U.S. history occurred only a mile away from the arena where Trump will rally his supporters for re-election.
Hundreds of African Americans are estimated to have been killed by white mobs; and the thriving, black-owned business district of Greenwood and its surrounding residential area was looted and torched.
Goodwin vowed that Oklahoma’s Black Caucus would continue to push for economic equity; police reforms including independent oversight and public access to police discipline records; new hate crime legislation; and a bill that would make it a criminal misdemeanor offense for officers to turn off their body cameras on duty.
“What we love to do as legislators is figure out how in this very unjust world of ours, how we can make it a little bit better — not just for us — but for all of the constituents we serve,” she said.
Also appearing alongside Goodwin was State Democratic Party Chair Alicia Andrews, Rep. Jason Lowe, D-Oklahoma City and vice chairman of the Black Caucus, Rep. Ajay Pittman, D-Okahoma City, and Sen. Kevin Matthews and Rep. Monroe Nichols, both D-Tulsa.
Later in the day, Matthews issued written remarks in his capacity as chairman of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission, saying the non-partisan commission is “beset with concerns” it has received from the community about the timing of the Trump rally on Juneteenth.
The Commission called on all Tulsans and all Americans “to drown out messages of derision and division with words and works that build people up” and to combat systemic racism.
“Our story, the Black Wall Street story, is emblematic of the African American experience more generally — a tale of oppression; a tale of perseverance; a tale about the triumph of the human spirit,” said Matthews, in the statement. “Indeed, among the lessons to be learned from the Massacre is the folly that comes from dividing, marginalizing, and oppressing people based on race. Those lessons have yet to be fully embraced.”
