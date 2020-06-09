...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 1 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...WEST WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH
EXPECTED.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA.
* WHEN...FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS...WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT,
ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
MOTORISTS SHOULD EXERCISE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. BE ALERT TO
SUDDEN GUSTS OF WIND WHICH MAY CAUSE YOU TO LOSE CONTROL OF YOUR
VEHICLE. EXTRA ATTENTION SHOULD BE GIVEN TO CROSS WINDS AND ON
BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES.
This Machine bike share program replaced the old manual bikes with new electric bikes in front of the PAC in downtown Tulsa.
Ridership usually drops steadily as temperatures rise this time of year. But a Tulsa bike-sharing program began replacing its entire fleet Monday in hopes of remaining popular even on the hottest days.
While they won’t do all the work, the new electric bikes will make it easier to pedal uphill and will help riders maintain enough speed to generate a steady breeze.
“We want people to think of it as an option for commuting to work,” said This Machine Executive Director Katie Sawicki. “You can wear work clothes and not get drenched in sweat.”
By Tuesday, the Tulsa-based nonprofit will have 220 new electric bikes available across downtown, parts of midtown and near Gathering Place, along with a new app to help riders find and rent them.
People still have to pedal, just not as vigorously, Sawicki said. A small motor kicks in when going uphill or starting from a stopped position to help the rider get up to speed.
“An electric bike still has 90% of the same health benefits” as a traditional bike, Sawicki said. “It just makes it more accessible to every ability level and it goes faster, so there’s always a breeze.”
A bike’s battery will last about 40 miles, but riders should never have to worry about recharging, Sawicki said. This Machine staff will regularly install fully charged batteries while also checking tires and brakes.
This Machine launched an initial fleet of 160 conventional pedal bikes in downtown in July 2018. Since then, it has grown to include bike stations in Kendall Whittier and other midtown neighborhoods, and it plans to expand to Cherry Street and Brookside this year with the new electric fleet.
The bikes cost $2 for the first 10 minutes, then 15 cents every additional minute. Or This Machine offers monthly and annual memberships.
