Guner Womack is a down-to-earth hunter, not a big talker, pretty humble, and it sounds like he's a good worker—pretty good shot, too. He'd have to be to go hunting with only one broadhead in his quiver.
One broadhead and two small points play important roles in the story of 2019's first big Oklahoma record whitetail.
Womack, 18, an Oklahoma State University freshman, rushed home after weed-whacking 300 yards of fence at the cross-country track where he works as a grounds keeper on Tuesday, shot a great buck, posted the photo on Facebook before he went to bed and woke up living in a different realm of the hunting world.
“I went to sleep that night after posting it and thinking I’d get family and friends saying, ‘hey, nice buck,’ he said. “Then it just blew up.”
Womack has killed plenty of good deer with firearms but this Pawnee County monarch was his first archery buck. He's shot some nice deer, too, but in talking to him it's clear he's not been steeped in the fascination of measurements and scores and antlers. He clearly appreciates a big buck, but he's also clearly more about campfires and venison steaks.
The buck he arrowed Tuesday evening likely will be Oklahoma's new top typical white-tail listed in the Cy Curtis record book taken with archery equipment. The 8 X 8 beauty really should be the No. 1 typical overall, if not for the fact that it is, technically, an 8 X 10.
Yep, two odd points growing on the left antler between the base and the eye guard were each more than 1-inch long and cost the buck nearly 3 inches in net score, according to game warden Spencer Grace, with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.
"It's too bad, but we don't want to take away from what that deer is by getting wrapped up the score," Grace said. "You don't get an 8 X 8 every day. I don't know that I'll ever even see another deer one like this one."
The large-bodied buck, likely 4.5 years old, had nearly symmetric antlers. He scored a gross measurement of 209 4/8th inches and netted 192 6/8ths according to Grace's green-score marks.
The rack will need to dry for 60 days before a panel of certified scorers examine the rack and provide an official, final score.
If the score holds, the Womack buck will be the No. 2 “typical” whitetail for Oklahoma overall, but that current measurement is only 1/8th inch higher than the current No. 3 buck.
Barring some crazy scenario, it should easily eclipse the current No. 1 archery typical, taken in Rogers County by Wade Ward of Claremore in November 2011. That buck measured 188 4/8ths inches and is the No. 4 typical overall.
Womack said he and his father saw the buck on trail cameras on their 120-acre family property for at least two seasons. His father passed up a chance at the buck last year.
With a long line of weedy fenceline staring him in the face Tuesday, he didn’t think he would have time to run home to hunt. Friends who carpool with him urged him along, he said.
“I wasn’t going to go but my friends said, ‘you know he’s going to be out there when you’re not there’ and I was like, ‘yeah, that’s it, I’m going,'” he said. “I’m glad I did.”
In fact he didn't make it to his stand until 5:30 but a westerly wind gave him a good set on a food plot that trail camera evidence showed was a favored hang-out for the big buck. It arrived just about an hour later and it was a short exercise after that, Womack said. The buck was preoccupied with young bucks that were with does near the food plot.
The buck first appeared at about 40 yards. Womack considered a shot through a narrow opening in the brush but he hesitated, the buck moved, and that was that.
"He lowered his head at one of those younger ones and the little one was like, 'uh, huh-uh, no thanks,'" he said.
The buck then moved into a clearing behind his stand at about 25 yards.
Although relatively new to bow hunting having only drawn on a buck once last season that ultimately didn't allow a good shot, he took the shot Tuesday with confidence, he said.
“I had kinda talked myself down,” he said. “I had to maneuver a little around my tree to get the shot at him but it was kind of a chip-shot at 25 yards. Honestly, I was more shaky and buck-feverish after I shot.”
When he first drew back the buck looked right at him, he said. He waited, and eventually the buck looked away. The arrow's flight was true and the buck only walked about 30 yards before it fell, he said. Womack sat in his stand and kept shaking while he texted his father and his friends, he said.
“After about 20 minutes I couldn’t stand it anymore and I shimmied down out of there,” he said.
He also sat there thinking what he would do if it happened the buck was not so mortally wounded as he thought. That's because he only had one other arrow in his quiver, and it had a plain field-point tip.
"I shot a hog the night before and it ran off with my other broadhead. I was thinking if he got up I'd go out there and Rambo him with that field point," he added with a chuckle.
Good thing that wasn't necessary. I might have been writing about a young hunter full of holes.
Instead we do indeed get a chance to appreciate a fantastic Oklahoma buck, as Spence Grace suggested. After all, the Boone & Crockett Club scoring system these scoring systems are based upon was developed in the late 1920s out of concern to accurately record these great animals that were believed to be "vanishing." It soon evolved into a measure of conservation successes across the country and a means of promoting ethical fair chase hunting practices.
“Typical” refers to antlers that are highly symmetrical. Hunters generally appreciate high-scoring typical bucks more because they are harder to find. To take a high scoring typical with archery equipment raises the difficulty in fair chase and for many hunters that increases their intrinsic value.
Scores for non-typical bucks—those with non-symmetrical antlers and often dozens of points—measure much higher. Moore archer Jeff Parker took Oklahoma's top non-typical archery buck in Cleveland County in 2016. It scored 245 5/8ths.
Early looks at Womack’s buck had the Internet buzzing due to its apparent symmetry, but Grace’s tape measure showed small differences between those 16 points, all of which are deducted from the gross score.
“He’s amazing symmetrically but all the small differences added up,” Womack said.
Had the gross score held in that 209-inch range it would have scored among the top of world-record typical bucks. The world-record Pope and Young Club typical, killed near Peoria, Illinois by Melvin Johnson, netted 204 4/8ths. That record has held since 1965.
Still, the Womack buck likely will rank high nationwide for the 2019-20 deer season, it will likely top the state’s Cy Curtis program and has the inches to rank high in both the national archery-only Pope and Young Club and the international Boone & Crockett Club record books.
In the end it was actually those two barely visible points on the antlers that sealed its fate in the record books, Womack said.
“There were two more points under his eye guards that were just long enough to count. If he’d got in a fight that day and broke those off it would have been the overall state record typical. It’s those two points; that’s what got him off the state record,” Womack said. “Either way, though, I’m stoked about this deer.”