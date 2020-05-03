Kendra Scott will host a “Virtual Giveback” to benefit the Mental Health Association Oklahoma for mental health month on Monday.
Shoppers visiting virtualgivebackmha.splashthat.com can save on their purchase and help out the Mental Health Association’s “Be Apart” campaign during May, which is mental health month. The organization is hosting virtual support groups and offering other resources during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in Oklahoma.
The fashion brand is offering 20% off when entering the code “GIVEBACK7652” on its website, and will donate 20% of the purchase to the Mental Health Association Oklahoma from midnight Sunday through midnight Tuesday.
Featured video