Keystone Lake produced a new possible world record paddlefish Sunday that beats a recently set state record by 3 pounds 11 ounces and the world’s mark by more than 2 pounds, according to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.
James Lukehart of Edmond caught the big fish while fishing with the current record holder, Keifer resident and Reel Time Guide Service owner Jeremiah Mefford.
Senior Fisheries Biologist Jason Schooley traveled to the lake to certify the weight and measurements.
This giant paddlefish measured 70.5 inches in length with a 45-inch girth, weighing in at 146 pounds, 11 ounces.
Under the guidance of the biologist the fish was released and monitored after taking official measurements and survived.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.