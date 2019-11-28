An Oklahoma police chief sparked a social media storm on Thanksgiving Day after sharing an experience one of his officers had at a Starbucks in Glenpool.
In a Facebook post, Kiefer Police Chief Johnny O'Mara said one of his officers ordered five drinks to take to dispatchers to thank them for working the holiday, but when he got the cups, in the place where customers' names are usually printed was the word "PIG."
"This is what he gets for being nice," O'Mara wrote. "What irks me is the absolute and total disrespect for a police officer who, instead of being home with family and enjoying a meal and a football game, is patrolling his little town."
O'Mara said the incident serves as "another tiny pinprick into the heart of men and women who are asking themselves more often: 'Why am I doing this?'"
"Just pour the coffee, please," he continued. "Are we at a point where a task as simple as pouring an exceptionally overpriced cup of coffee is so complicated that it cannot be accomplished without 'expressing oneself?'"
An employee reached at the Starbucks could not comment on the incident and referred the Tulsa World to a corporate hotline, which could not be reached on Thanksgiving day.