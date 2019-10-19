One person died and another injured during an auto-pedestrian collision late Friday, Tulsa police reported.
Police 11:49 p.m. were called to 18800 block of East Admiral Place in response to report that pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.
A Tulsa Police Department news release indicated that two people walking eastbound in the area were hit by an eastbound vehicle.
Both pedestrians were transported to local hospital for treatment, though one of injured, later died, the release said. That person has not been identified. The second person sustained injuries that were not considered life threatening.
Police said the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.