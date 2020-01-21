One person was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon at a Tulsa motel.
The shooting occurred around 4 p.m. in the Tudor House Inn parking lot, 6416 E. Archer St., police Lt. Brandon Watkins said. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.
Watkins said there were numerous witnesses, given the busy nature of the area.
“They had named the suspect pretty early, so they hadn’t made it very far,” Watkins said. “Officers did an outstanding job hunting them down and finding them.”
The shooting reportedly stemmed from a dispute between a man and the victim.
The man accused of the shooting and a woman reportedly fled to the west from the motel.
Lt. Dedlorn Sanders said officers detained two people — a man and a woman — in front of a business south of Admiral Place and Joplin Avenue. The man was detained for questioning. The woman was taken to a hospital to be checked before she was transported to the Police Department for an interview.
Investigators later found a gun on a nearby business’ roof. Witnesses told police that the man fleeing after the shooting had thrown the gun there.
It was unclear Tuesday evening whether the victim or those detained were staying at the motel. Watkins said the victim was known to walk in the area.
As of Tuesday evening, no one had been booked into the Tulsa County jail on a murder complaint.
