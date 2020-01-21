Tulsa police confirmed a person died Tuesday after being shot following a reported dispute near a Tulsa hotel.
The shooting, said police, occurred just before 5 p.m. in the 6400 block of East Archer Street. The incident reportedly stemmed from a unknown dispute near the Tudor House Inn.
The unidentified person was transported to an area hospital before being pronounced dead, said police.
Investigators at the scene said the alleged shooting suspect and a woman were taken into custody by police.
