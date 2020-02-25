The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review the case of Oklahoma death-row inmate Clarence Rozell Goode Jr., who was convicted of killing three people in Owasso in 2005, including a 10-year-old girl.
Goode, 43, has now exhausted his appeals and is the 27th death-row inmate in Oklahoma who will be eligible for an execution date when the state resumes executions.
Goode was one of three men charged with first-degree murder in the killings of Mitch Thompson and Tara Burchett-Thompson and Tara’s 10-year-old daughter, Kayla.