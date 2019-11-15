The history of Black Wall Street and the Greenwood District will soon be displayed on vehicles throughout Oklahoma.
Thanks to an initiative started nearly six years by north Tulsa activist Michael Reed and taken up by State Rep. Regina Goodwin, a set of specialty license plates will be made available that will honor Tulsa's historic district.
"The Historic Greenwood District License Plate shall be issued to persons wishing to demonstrate support for the Historic Greenwood District Juneteenth Festival," according to a statement found in Senate Bill 170 signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt on May 23 relating to specialty tags.
The tags, which read "Remembering Black Wall Street" designed in consultation with the Black Wall Street Chamber of Commerce, officially went on sale Nov. 1 through the Oklahoma Tax Commission.
On Saturday, residents will have to opportunity to apply for a tag during the Black Wall Street tag application completion party at Lacy Park, 2134 N. Madison Place, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Those interested in ordering a commemorative tag at the event will be required to pay $40 via money order or check to be mailed to the state tax commission office in order to receive the tag, said Black Wall Street Chamber of Commerce CEO Sherry Gamble-Smith.
Additionally, potential buyers must have a primary Oklahoma car tag to purchase the commemorative license tag.
At least 100 prepaid applications must be on file for the tag to be manufactured. The tags could be made available to the public by March or April 2020 if the required minimum number applications are submitted, Gamble-Smith said.
A portion of proceeds from all sales will go toward funding the annual Juneteenth celebration held in the Greenwood District. Another portion will help supplement the Public School Classroom Support Revolving Fund and the Oklahoma Tax Commission is expected to receive a share.
Gamble-Smith said the importance of the tags is to acknowledge the rich history of the district and its liveliness before and after the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
"This is our story," she said. "We still have to help people understand what happened and how vibrant our community was."