Officials might not know until fall whether immigrant children will be sent to Ft. Sill, U.S. Sen. James Lankford said Monday.
"Based on trends, I would think it would be September or October," Lankford said during a conference call. "About 50,000 fewer people a month are crossing now than there were earlier."
Lankford said illegal border crossings typically drop during the summer heat, so whether Ft. Sill is needed will likely depend on whether traffic picks up again in cooler weather. There have also been reports that measures taken by the U.S. and Mexican governments may be having an affect.
Lankford said he visited U.S. Customs and Border Protection's South Texas Rio Grande Valley Sector, based in McAllen, Texas, on Sunday. The sector is the busiest on the southwest border, accounting for roughly 40 percent of illegal crossings, Lankford said.
Lankford said cartels are orchestrating many of the crossings by flooding one zone with families attempting to cross and then sneaking single men and drugs through other crossings while Border Patrol officers are occupied with the first group.
He said the large number of families with children being detained also diverts Border Patrol officers to "humanitarian work," leaving fewer for apprehensions.
Lankford said the facilities he visited were crowded but generally well-run stocked with supplies such as toothbrushes and soap.
Most, though, were designed for processing, not long-term detention. He said this includes the "kids in cages" facility that has gotten much attention in recent months.
"It was built in 2015 by the Obama administration to process unaccompanied minors," Lankford said. "The challenge they have is that there a lot more adults. In 2014 1% of the men that crossed into the United States had children. Now its 50%. There are no ... facilities for men with children."
Many of those arriving at the border are turning themselves in and asking for asylum. Lankford said during his visit he saw about 50 asylum-seekers, most of them individual adults. He said half were from Venezuela and half from Cuba.
"That station has seen 63 nationalities cross the border in the past year," Lankford said.
Last week Lankford and several other members of Congress urged the administration to begin making preliminary asylum decisions at the border. Essentially, the lawmakers want authorities to separate those with potentially valid claims from those with obviously invalid ones and to send the latter group back to their home countries.
Monday, Lankford said Immigration and Customs Enforcement needs more money to handle the influx of detainees and relief from the so-called Reyes decision, which in its present form requires adults arriving with minors to be released within 20 days.
The ruling, Lankford has said, encourages adults to bring unrelated children along simply as a means of getting into the U.S. Also, he said Monday, 20 days is not long enough for U.S. authorities to complete background checks on many of the adult foreign nationals.