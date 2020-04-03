Oklahoma’s rural areas joined the ranks of shut-ins later than urban areas, but health officials say coronavirus testing is now underway and residents are cautious as anyone.
In other words, there are no more rolls of toilet paper or hand sanitizer on the shelves of the Dollar General stores in Heavener or Guymon than there are in the Walmart in midtown Tulsa — unless you get there right after the delivery truck.
Rural-area concerns grew more serious with Gov. Kevin Stitt’s order issued March 24 and even moreso with the first positive COVID-19 cases late last week, said Terri Salisbury, who has 10 western counties under her supervision as regional County Health Department director at Woodward.
“You have to understand the distance out here is a little different than it is in the city,” she said. “It’s challenging when you have your first (confirmed case) because it really makes the community anxious.”
It is a widespread community. That first “local” case was reported in Texas County on March 28, which is more than 100 miles west of Woodward. Another four in her area have been reported in Custer County, 70 miles to the south.
Many in the region actually live closer to Amarillo, Texas or Wichita, Kansas and go to doctors or hospitals there, rather than Woodward or Oklahoma City, so finding out about positive cases might be somewhat delayed, she said.
“Most of the (doctors and clinics) are good about communicating with us directly, but officially they will report it to their state and then their state notifies our state health department and then it will get to the county,” she said. “It’s not a big obstacle, but there may be a few hours of delay in learning about a positive from a person who isn’t seen in-state.”
The Health Department set up a pod for drive-through testing on Wednesday at Woodward as testing expands across the state, following efforts last week in Tulsa, Oklahoma City, McAlester and Ponca City.
“We’re screening people with symptoms,” Salisbury said. “They have to be 18 or older and have a fever and cough or shortness of breath, and it’s only for one person per household,” she said.
“We’re trying to determine our numbers. We’ve had calls with people thinking they had it, but they didn’t meet the real strict criteria for testing, so this is a little easier and it could help us to more or less determine what we might be looking at numbers-wise.”
A line of cars waited when the drive-through opened at 10 a.m. and it became more sporadic after that, she said. The pod was open for testing for three hours. Future tests will continue at a drive-through spot at the county health clinic as needed, she said.
Another of those testing sites this week is Vinita. Health Educator Chrissy Swift with the Craig County Health Department said people with a doctor’s note will be tested outside a local clinic.
There is no shortage of calls to the department, and some lack of supplies in community stores tells her people are concerned, she said.
“It’s pretty crazy right now,” She said. “It’s good to be an area with lower numbers, but we still need to practice social distancing and not be getting out in public. People are following guidelines to keep our community safe.”
Businesses are more cautious since the governor’s expanded orders issued March 24, but not all people were completely on board as feelings among some in rural areas reflect that sparse population and lower odds of disease transmission, especially with people they know or recognize.
James “Doc” Geiger, a Berryhill resident and annual visitor to southeast areas for springtime fishing, said folks were friendly as ever over the weekend.
“I interacted with folks (face to face) in Heavener, Hodges and Smithville and they were refreshingly casual about human contact,” he responded via text.
Although the governor’s order originally only targeted counties affected by COVID-19, some businesses in non-affected areas closed anyway, and most restaurants that were able went to curbside or delivery service of their own accord, Salisbury said.
Pubs and clubs and cafes from Heavener to Holdenville advertised last-chance dine-in drinks, dinners and brunches online through March 24. A Guymon sports bar kept in-house dining going until March 28, when that first Texas County case was reported.
Most advertised online with a note to “please stay home if you have a fever or a cough.”
“Not so much before, but you definitely see it now, people are keeping their distance and places are closed, since the governor’s announcement,” said Rod Smith, a biologist who covers the southwest region of the state for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.
“We see the strips on the floors in the store to stand back here, and I think people are taking it seriously,” Salisbury said. “I would like to keep us off the map. I am working my best to for that to happen.”
Featured video