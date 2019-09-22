Vibes of Latin American music and floral crowns welcomed hundreds of people Saturday into Guthrie Green, where they celebrated the diverse cultures of Latin communities.
Saturday marked the sixth year for Festival Americas, a free and annual event that celebrates communities from the southernmost tip of Argentina to Mexico.
Near the center of Guthrie Green, Xareny Quijada and Sarabasti Burguillos were making and selling floral crowns, tiaras, made from roses, carnations, daisies and several other flowers.
“When you go to the little towns (in Mexico), we give these to show you are welcome,” Quijada said. “Every crown you see is different. Every crown is special when you do it.”
Visitors found a variety of foods, music, arts and more. Saturday offered a full afternoon and evening of activities, a tequila garden and a concert lineup that featured Grammy-winning band Ozomatli.
Early in the afternoon, the park was alive with children playing and people relaxing to a mix of Latin American music. Rodrigo Rojas, the founder of the event, described Ozomatli and Brujo Roots — two bands who performed at the festival — as an “eclectic blend.”
The bands’ music was influenced by their traditional culture and mixed with their multicultural experience in Tulsa and the U.S., he said. Salsa, reggae, funk and rock were distinct elements of the tunes played.
“We also want to inspire the next generation,” Rojas said. “When you come here, you will see kids dancing traditional, Mexican folkloric dances. It’s really special.”
Those dances were scattered among the bands’ performances. Dancers from Ballet Folklorico and Chinelos Morelenses Unidos en Arkansas, a dance group from Arkansas, entertained spectators with traditional Mexican dances.
In addition, Festival Americas distributed five $1,000 scholarships to college-bound students. The Festival has given about $25,000 in scholarships since it began in 2014.
At one corner of the festival, children stopped at a booth run by Gilcrease Museum officials. They were making prints with imagery and patterns common in the South and Central Americas. The museum was promoting their exhibition, Mexican Modernism, for Hispanic Heritage Month, which starts in mid-September and is celebrated through mid-October.
Alison Rossi, who curated the exhibit, said print-making became “very powerful” in Mexico during the modern era “because you could take an image and disseminate it.” Murals were also a staple of that era, she said. Both forms were used to show everyday people, revolutionary heroes, and people who suffered during the revolution.