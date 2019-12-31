DUI Checkpoint (copy)

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper gives a man suspected of driving under the influence a sobriety test in 2016. Tulsa World file

More than 100 law enforcement agencies, the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol will run statewide patrols and checkpoints to stop impaired driving on New Year's Eve.

Part of the ENDUI Oklahoma campaign, troopers, deputies and police officers will run sobriety checkpoints from 8-10 p.m. in Tulsa and Pottawatomie counties, according to a news release. 

In both those counties and statewide, area agencies will simultaneously conduct extra saturation patrols targeting impaired drivers throughout the night.

The efforts this New Year's Eve come a year after five people died in 374 crashes during the holiday, according to a news release. Two of the fatalities and 45 of the crashes were reportedly drug or alcohol related. 

Stetson Payne

stetson.payne@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @stetson__payne

Tags

Staff Writer

Stetson covers breaking news, general assignment and other stories. He previously worked at the Enterprise-Journal in Mississippi. He is from Broken Arrow and graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University. Phone: 918-581-8466

