OKLAHOMA CITY — A law restricting the use of dilation and evacuation abortions after 14 weeks of pregnancy would place an “immediate and extremely harmful” burden on Oklahoma women if allowed to go into effect, the attorney for a Tulsa clinic argued Monday to an Oklahoma Supreme Court referee.
“The harm in this case will be quite immense,” Rabia Muqaddam told referee Brant Elmore in urging the state Supreme Court to grant an injunction putting the law on hold.
The Tulsa Women’s Reproductive Clinic has asked the state Supreme Court to review the July ruling of a district judge who upheld the law.