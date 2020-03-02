Oklahoma lawmakers appear to be divided on party lines about how to pay for Oklahoma’s share of Medicaid expansion.
Legislators got their first glimpse last week at one way they could fund the state’s 10% share.
State lawmakers will have to appropriate up to $150 million to match the roughly $1 billion in federal funding Oklahoma could receive to expand Medicaid to cover more low-income adults.
The legislative proposal, which included increasing a hospital fee to bring in an additional $75 million, appears dead. But on Thursday, House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said increasing the fee is likely to happen regardless of how Oklahoma expands Medicaid.