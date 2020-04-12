Bob Carter has dedicated himself toward building “a big little hospital” in Poteau to take care of the LeFlore County community in which he grew up.
The Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center labored to climb out of a “pretty huge deficit” from 18 months ago, almost to the point of profitability. The Critical Access Hospital hired specialty physicians, a second general surgeon and added a walk-in clinic.
But the COVID-19 pandemic is shattering that vision.
Carter believes he’s on a first-name basis with all of his employees. Or better put, family. If the 62-year-old doesn’t know some of the “kids” there, he certainly knows their parents.
“To have to look a family member in the eye and tell them that they aren’t gonna have a job tomorrow is extremely difficult,” Carter said. “I will tell you there’s been many, many sleepless nights — not only at my house but at our CFO, our chief nursing officer — all of us have had lots and lots of sleepless nights over the last month in dealing with this.
“But ultimately at the end of the day, our job as an administrative team and governing board is to make sure that we have a hospital here for the people of this community. We may not be able to do elective surgeries or deliver babies, but we’re still here to take care of heart attacks, stroke, trauma — whatever it might be.”
A national report in February noted that 120 rural hospitals have shuttered in the past decade, with Oklahoma tied for third most at seven hospital closings. The study was performed by the Chartis Center for Rural Health, which has tracked rural America’s hospital closures since 2010.
The study found that another 453 rural hospitals can be considered “vulnerable” to closure based on performance levels. Oklahoma holds 28 of them, which comprises 37% of its 76 rural hospitals. The researchers highlight that rural hospitals in states without Medicaid expansion — like Oklahoma — operate on thinner margins, with more of them actually in the negative.
In addition to being hampered by Oklahoma’s decision to not expand Medicaid, the ability of rural medical providers to survive COVID-19 might depend on federal aid programs that won’t erase an uncertain future.
But the portrait isn’t entirely bleak.
The outbreak has hastened virtual innovations to bring better care to rural communities. One rural hospital system accelerated pay improvements that had been scheduled for later in the year as a reward for front-line workers..
EOMC’s gross patient revenue down 80%
Carter rose to CEO almost two years ago. He began 26 years ago at EOMC as a telephone operator as he studied to become a registered nurse, moving up the ranks over the years.
Unable to tuck away much money while paying off debt, the COVID-19 outbreak has prompted Carter to lay off 55 of his 207 employees — about half of whom are medical professionals. He and the administrative staff, along with physicians and nurse practitioners, have taken “significant” voluntary pay cuts.
EOMC was on pace to be only $500,000 in debt by the end of June, much better than the $3.4 million hole in July 2018, Carter said. Projections showed a positive balance shortly into the new fiscal year, with the system averaging about $5 million monthly in gross patient revenue.
COVID-19 struck, however, and drove down outpatient volume by 75%. In short order, the hospital began losing 80% of that $5 million, he said.
“It’s extremely, extremely difficult. Our entire administrative team here are all local people. We all grew up here and we all know these folks that work for us,” Carter said. “It’s heartbreaking when you have to lay your friends off or reduce your friends’ hours because you know the struggles that their families are already going through.”
The hospital is licensed for 25 medical-surgery and skilled nursing beds.
The surgery department is shuttered — the most expensive outfit but also a profitable one for a rural hospital, Carter said — so the state can build up a supply of personal protective equipment for the coronavirus surge.
Obstetrics — delivering babies there since 1951 — also is closed. He said the facility can’t deliver babies without surgery capabilities in case a C-section is needed.
Several departments have reduced hours. Some employees took voluntary furloughs.
Not alone, McAlester Regional Health Center in a Facebook post March 25 announced it also would implement temporary furloughs in the coming days, with the executive team and leadership agreeing to salary reductions.
Carter said he isn’t playing backseat driver. He understands why elective procedures are paused, as well as the reasons people are avoiding hospitals and clinics.
But many rural hospitals, already short on life lines, are collateral damage.
“As much as I hope this is over with in the next couple or three weeks, I will be ecstatic if this is over by April 30. But we don’t know that,” Carter said. “We have no idea what the experts are gonna recommend for us to do going forward. I just don’t have any idea.”
Lawmakers ask for financial help keeping rural hospitals open
There’s uncertainty regarding whether publicly owned hospitals are eligible for the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program.
For-profit and nonprofit hospitals qualify. Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center is owned by LeFlore County.
U.S. Sen. James Lankford and a group of eight other Republicans and one Democratic senator sent a letter Thursday to their leadership urging clarification that publicly owned hospitals do qualify for the program.
The pandemic puts public hospitals at an increased risk of shuttering, which would potentially affect as many as 43 hospitals in Oklahoma, according to the news release from Lankford’s office.
The release states that 128 hospitals have closed and another 450 are at risk of closure — especially in rural areas — in the past 10 years.
“Many of these hospitals are the sole provider for health needs in their community and their closure would leave wide areas of America with even greater access to care issues than ever before, which we simply cannot risk during this pandemic,” the senators wrote.
State Rep. Lundy Kiger, R-Poteau, in a letter Thursday to Gov. Kevin Stitt, asked for his help.
Kiger said Carter and EOMC qualify for about a quarter of the proposed $10 million maximum loan amount under the Paycheck Protection Program, assuming public hospitals are indeed covered.
“Our rural hospitals are dying, and we need your help immediately to ensure our county hospitals remain financially solvent and avoid certain closure under these pandemic circumstances,” Kiger wrote.
Federal aid won’t erase uncertain future
Carter already has submitted an application for the Paycheck Protection Program. If approved, EOMC would qualify for $2.5 million.
The SBA will forgive the paycheck protection loans if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and at least 75% of the money goes toward payroll, with the remaining balance approved for rent, mortgage interest or utilities, according to the program’s website.
Carter already foresees a problem: Can I keep staff on the payroll when their normal business is on hold because of the temporary ban on elective procedures? He said surgery equipment can’t be mothballed and its preventative maintenance costs are steep.
“Consequently, just because you can pay the staff doesn’t mean you can afford to pay everything else that goes to keeping that equipment and that department functional,” Carter said.
He also has applied for the Medicare advance payment program but cited downstream concerns.
Carter explained that the program will advance him six months of pay. The problem, he said, is 120 days later when EOMC begins submitting claims Medicare will begin holding back money.
So a hospital like EOMC that is about 40% Medicare-based is only postponing more cash-flow issues, he said.
Another looming issue for health care is how quickly people come off unemployment to go back to work with reinstated insurance, he said.
“I’m probably more concerned about the six to 12 months after COVID-19 ends,” Carter said.
One rural system bolstering pay, while OSU implements virtual tech
There are some rural hospital bright spots in Oklahoma amid the ongoing wreckage of the U.S. economy.
Northeastern Health System in Tahlequah is accelerating some pay improvements that were planned for later this year, and OSU Center for Health Sciences in Tulsa is launching a TeleHealth program that will allow rural hospitals instant access 24/7 to specialty physicians for inpatients.
NHS boosted pay for nurses and established an $11 per hour minimum wage instead of $8.25.
Brian Woodliff, NHS president and CEO, said he hasn’t had to lay off or furlough any of his 1,000-plus employees. He said the system is a unique rural teaching hospital that focuses on specialty and critical care, providing a buffer through inpatient services that financially allows the initiatives to begin sooner.
Most rural hospitals are geared toward outpatient services. Critical Access Hospitals like EOMC must maintain an annual average length of stay of no more than 96 hours for acute inpatient care, according to guidelines on the Oklahoma Hospital Association website.
“I am inspired by our staff that are bravely serving in such alarming times,” Woodliff wrote in an email. “Their dedication has motivated us to work hard to reward and recognize those that are on the front line.”
Innovations are helping rural hospitals provide higher levels of care than ever before.
Carl Laffoon is the interim CEO of Fairfax Community Hospital — the first to be outfitted for OSU’s TeleHealth Solution service a week ago. The 15-bed Critical Access Hospital is in western Osage County about 30 minutes from Pawhuska.
The program will allow Laffoon access to all sorts of credentialed expert care 24/7 from OSU doctors at the push of a button. Patients won’t have to shoulder transfer costs or hassle, and the hospital will bring in additional dollars by being able to treat more people for higher-level needs.
“It’s no secret throughout all of rural America we have physician shortages. It’s very difficult to recruit physicians to the rural area, especially any type of specialist,” Laffoon said. “This will allow us to have all of that — everything that I can have as a tertiary facility physician-wise I can have via telemedicine in a rural community.”
A mobile medical cart with a large computer screen on it will allow patients and doctors to interact, with an on-site nurse available to help run tests and conduct assessments. The cart supports technology to take vitals and perform other tests, with the off-site physician also able to listen to hearts or lungs.
Rhett Stover, president and CEO of OSU Medical Center in Tulsa, said the program was in the works more than a year ago, but COVID-19 hastened its implementation.
McCurtain Memorial Hospital in Idabel is slated to be the next facility brought online Tuesday. Stover said he expects 90% of about 30 markets in the first install go-round to be functioning in the next 90 days.
“It just completely re-calibrates the entire trajectory of how rural medicine is delivered and the way that it’s organized across rural areas of not only Oklahoma but the country,” Stover said.
