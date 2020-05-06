Steele and Regalado

Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado (left) and Kris Steele will be guests for a Tulsa World "Let's Talk" town hall on incarceration during the pandemic.

Kris Steele, executive director of Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform, and Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado will be the guests on the next “Let’s Talk” Tulsa World virtual town hall.

The two will discuss the challenges of holding people in prisons and jails during a global pandemic.

The town hall is moderated by Wayne Greene, editor of editorial pages for the Tulsa World, and sponsored by the George Kaiser Family Foundation.

Questions for Steele or Regalado can be emailed to wayne.greene@tulsaworld.com before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Video of the town hall will be posted on the Tulsa World website and Facebook page Wednesday morning.

Susan Ellerbach

918-581-8329.

susan.ellerbach@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @TWSusanell

Executive Editor

Susan is the Tulsa World executive editor. She also has held the titles of managing editor, Sunday editor, state editor, business editor and reporter during her more than 30-year career at the Tulsa World.

