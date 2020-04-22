Cars line the north and south bound lanes of Lincoln Blvd. during the Let's Get Oklahoma Open For Business rally at the Oklahoma State Capitol in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Participants drove their cars around the Capitol to protest the hardship Oklahoma citizens are being placed in due to businesses being forced to close during the COVID-19 pandemic. Chris Landsberger/The Oklahoman
A protester displays a sign in the car window during the Let's Get Oklahoma Open For Business rally at the Oklahoma State Capitol in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Participants drove their cars around the Capitol to protest the hardship Oklahoma citizens are being placed in due to businesses being forced to close during the COVID-19 pandemic. Chris Landsberger/The Oklahoman
A protester displays a sign out of the car window during the Let's Get Oklahoma Open For Business rally at the Oklahoma State Capitol in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Participants drove their cars around the Capitol to protest the hardship Oklahoma citizens are being placed in due to businesses being forced to close during the COVID-19 pandemic. Chris Landsberger/The Oklahoman
A protester drives his car during the Let's Get Oklahoma Open For Business rally at the Oklahoma State Capitol in Oklahoma City, Okla. on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Participants drove their cars around the Capitol to protest the hardship Oklahoma citizens are being placed in due to businesses being forced to close during the COVID-19 pandemic. Chris Landsberger/The Oklahoman
Bryan Hall carries a sign as he walks alongside traffic during the Let’s Get Oklahoma Open For Business rally at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City on April 15. Chris Landsberger/The Oklahoman file
Ronda Vuillemont-Smith writes a message on a car window at a rally calling for the reopening of the state economy in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Monday, April 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
A back-seat passenger holds a sign at a rally calling for the reopening of the state economy in downtown Tulsa, Okla., on Monday, April 20, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
That’s how a University of Tulsa history professor labeled fears over lost freedoms, this time due to restrictions imposed by state and local governments in efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
As closures wear on and protests increase, he said, it’s not unlike sentiments when the 1918 flu pandemic had businesses and schools shuttered or when Typhoid Mary fought in the courts over her quarantine.
“There has always been great tension between public health and safety and individual freedoms,” said Brian Hosmer, H.G. Barnard chair in Western American history at TU. “There is always this tension between the needs of the group and the needs of the individual, a constant tension.
“You have governments, which are people, dealing with the information they have at the moment, and they have to make a decision. It is about the decisions they make, and it’s often not perfect.”
State Rep. Sean Roberts, R-Hominy, wrote on social media that some municipalities have overstepped their bounds with orders that “resulted in tyrannical practices” in efforts to enforce best practices during the pandemic.
One of the organizers of the Back 2 Work rally at the state Capitol on April 8 expressed similar concerns. While the main point of the rally was to urge Gov. Kevin Stitt to lay out a specific plan to reboot Oklahoma’s economy, an underlying theme pointed to trampled freedoms and liberty lost.
“It’s about our lives, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. You can’t pursue that dream if you are deemed nonessential,” said Lori Gracey, a regulatory compliance writer from Broken Arrow who helped organize the April 8 rally as well as a similar event Monday in Tulsa.
“All jobs are essential because it is essential for workers to work and provide for themselves and for their families,” she said.
She said that during the Oklahoma City rally, many protesters — frustrated and out-of-work — shouted and honked from the safe distance of their cars as construction workers stood shoulder-to-shoulder on scaffolding on the Capitol building, not even wearing masks.
Government guidance and expertise is welcome, but Gracey said that from there it should be up to individuals to protect themselves and businesses to care for their employees.
“I think there is an underlying assumption that it is an either-or issue, and that is the root problem with these debates,” she said. “We can have both. We can keep the vulnerable safe while safely putting people back to work.”
Don Spencer, president of Oklahoma Second Amendment Association, said he is sheltering in place and takes COVID-19 seriously, but he said rules set by communities tickled his penchant for challenging what he sees as unjust — even outside the realm of gun ownership.
“The city of Guthrie said people seen not wearing a mask would get arrested. You know how tempting it is to go down there and just test that?” he said.
The gun-rights group fought the city of Lawton early this month as it tried to close an Academy sporting goods store — which sells firearms and ammunition.
Ryder Keller, a Tulsa-area hunting guide, said some rules border on the ridiculous. He’s concerned to see people he considers level-headed going along with unfair rules and encouraging even tighter government control.
He spoke over the phone from Kansas, which stopped selling nonresident turkey hunting licenses when the season opened April 15.
“You have all these people from a larger metro area like Kansas City that are coming out to these areas to hunt, and they’re no less of a risk than somebody from just across a state line,” he said.
Keller expressed worry about the future.
“I feel like this right now is setting a precedent, and I feel like we’re going to lose some freedoms where they will start limiting what people can and can’t do or can and can’t buy,” he said. “They’re doing it now, and people aren’t really fighting it.”
Through history, as threats faded, restrictions lifted, Hosmer said. But will it be different this time?
“That is less a data-driven issue than how a person feels about government,” Hosmer said. “If you’re concerned about the reach of government, this may look like a giant thing. If your concern is less, you might interpret it differently. So it can be somewhat in the eye of the beholder.”
The pandemic hit when trust in institutions has already declined, he said.
“Faith in government is low, and that is consistent across the political spectrum,” he said. “Lost faith in churches and with bureaucrats, with pointy-headed intellectuals like me, and with the media. That kind of thing takes on a life of its own after awhile.”
