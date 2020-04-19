A constant part of American history.
That's how a University of Tulsa history professor labeled fears over lost personal freedoms due to COVID-19 measures imposed by state and local governments.
These times are not unlike those when Typhoid Mary strenuously fought her captors as a carrier many still believe was held unjustly compared to others, or when patriotic Philadelphians supported World War I troops with a parade in the midst of the 1918 flu pandemic and as a result lost thousands of lives to the disease.
The law, politics and individual freedoms weigh heavily on the minds of citizens as COVID-19 rules and regulations swirl in the year 2020.
“There has always been great tension between public health and safety and individual freedoms,” said Brian Hosmer, H.G. Barnard Chair in Western American History at the University of Tulsa. “There is always this tension between the needs of the group and the needs of the individual, a constant tension.”
In a public statement this week, state Rep. Sean Roberts, R-Hominy, wrote on social media that some municipalities have overstepped their bounds with orders that "resulted in tyrannical practices” in efforts to enforce best practices during a pandemic.
Don Spencer, president of Oklahoma Second Amendment Association, said rules set by communities tickled his penchant for challenging what he sees as unjust—even outside the realm of gun ownership.
“The city of Guthrie said people seen not wearing a mask would get arrested. You know how tempting it is to go down there and just test that?” he said.
The gun-rights group got involved this month when the City of Lawton tried to close the Academy sporting goods store—which sells firearms and ammunition. It wasn’t just members of the OK2A group in Lawton who rallied but the Academy management based in Dallas who reached out and asked for the group’s support, he said.
“As a result of that we already have legislation written to introduce next year that if a part of a business is considered essential then the whole business is essential,” he said.
Guns and ammunition are indeed essential and some dealers have told him sales are up 300 percent in recent weeks, he said.
“When police departments say they’re not going to respond to what they normally will respond to, obviously that’s an elevated concern for the general public,” he said.
Spencer said the COVID-19 threat is real and he said his family is being careful. Exercising care in such a time only makes sense but government overreach also can be a danger, he said.
Ryder Keller, a Tulsa-area hunting guide, said some rules border on the ridiculous and he’s concerned at seeing people he considers level-headed not only going along with unfair rules but encouraging even tighter government control.
He spoke over the phone from Kansas, which recently stopped selling non-resident turkey hunting licenses.
“If you bought a license before they cut it off you were grandfathered in," He said. "I kinda saw it coming and told all my guys to go ahead buy a license early if they were coming."
He and his clients are afield by virtue of early purchases, which seems to have little to do with a health risk but is a benefit to the rural community that relies on the seasonal income from traveling hunters, he said.
“You have all these people from a larger metro area like Kansas City that are coming out to these areas to hunt and they’re no less of a risk than somebody from just across a state line,” he said.
His groups keep their distance to the extent possible and practice good hygiene. He’s provided extra rooms for his clients, traveled in separate vehicles when possible and set up adjoining blinds in the field so he can sit apart from the hunters.
It is added expense and effort but, as a sibling of family members in medical practices, he realizes COVID-19 is a problem. Still, he worries government overreach can be an even bigger problem and ruin lives as cruelly as a pandemic.
He said he believes the COVID-19 numbers are inaccurate, if not purposefully overblown, and his trust is threadbare with the powers-that-be.
“I feel like this right now is setting a precedent and I feel like we’re going to lose some freedoms where they will start limiting what people can and can’t do or can and can’t buy,” he said. “They’re doing it now and people aren’t really fighting it... What’s most concerning to me is how many people are just willing to give it up.”
One of the organizers of last week's Back to Work rally at the State Capitol expressed similar concerns. In less than a week the group formed and turned out roughly 400 cars that circled the Capitol building—an indication of the breadth of the concern.
While the main point of the rally was to urge Gov. Kevin Stitt to lay out a specific plan to re-boot Oklahoma’s economy and get people back to work, an underlying theme pointed to trampled freedoms and liberty lost.
“It’s about our lives, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. You can’t pursue that dream if you are deemed non-essential,” said Lori Gracey, a regulatory compliance writer from Broken Arrow who helped organize the rally.
“All jobs are essential because it is essential for workers to work and provide for themselves and for their families,” she said. “The contention is that those who are vulnerable can isolate and keep themselves safe, but those who are healthy and provide for their families should not be prevented from doing what they need to do.”
She pointed out that during the rally, many protestors -- frustrated and out-of-work -- shouted and honked from their cars keeping their distances their distances as construction workers stood on scaffolding on the capitol building, shoulder-to-shoulder, not even wearing masks.
She has elderly parents and is taking the COVID-19 threat seriously, she said.
Guidance from government with the broad picture and agency officials with expertise to address the issue is welcome, but from there it should be up to individuals to protect themselves and businesses to care for their employees as best and as fairly as they can, she said.
It is not a matter of whether it is more patriotic to resist the rules or to sacrifice a job and stay home, she said.
“I think there is an underlying assumption that is an either-or issue and that is the root problem with these debates,” she said. “We can have both. We can keep the vulnerable safe while safely putting people back to work.”
Finding that balance has been the tricky issue through the country’s history, Hosmer said.
“You have governments, which are people, dealing with the information they have at the moment and they have to make a decision,” he said. “It is about the decisions they make and it’s often not perfect.”
During World War II gasoline was rationed, people couldn’t buy tires or send letters to family in the military without censorship.
President Abraham Lincoln suspended the right of habeas corpus during the Civil War because of the threat from domestic spies.
And during the 1918 flu, businesses and schools were closed.
The country recovered from those instances after the threats faded, but the question is how is it different this time and is a more dangerous precedent being set?
“That is less a data-driven issue than how a person feels about government,” Hosmer said. “If you’re concerned about the reach of government this may look like a giant thing. If you’re concern is less, you might interpret it differently. So it can be somewhat in the eye of the beholder.”
It is fairly certain that this pandemic hit when trust in institutions is at a historic low, he said.
He related a recent conversation with a local pastor that turned to lack of faith in institutions, including organized religion in many instances, he said.
“Faith in government is low and that is consistent across the political spectrum,” he said. “Lost faith in churches, and with bureaucrats, with pointy headed intellectuals like me, and with the media. That kind of thing takes on a life of its own after awhile.”
Featured