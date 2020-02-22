Whitney Phillips and Jacki Sauter set down their backpacks and draw the blinds in a small room at the back of Denver House. Word has gotten around that they are here, and a line has started to form.
The first patient of the afternoon takes a seat on a metal folding chair next to a box of donated food while Sauter puts a blood pressure cuff on his arm and Phillips, a physician assistant, asks questions about how he’s feeling. The last time they cared for him, they re-dressed the bandages on a stab wound he’d suffered while living on Tulsa’s streets.
Under the name Mobile Medical Intervention, the team has been practicing what’s called “street medicine” in Tulsa since March 2019, though previous iterations of the group had slightly different missions dating back to 2016.
Paid for through donations from private philanthropic entities, the team cares for people who are experiencing homelessness and people who live in apartments through Mental Health Association Oklahoma. Although a total of 30% of their patients have either Medicaid or Medicare, most have no medical insurance at all. Twenty-seven people in Tulsa use the MMI team as their primary medical care.
In 2019, the Mobile Medical Team made 376 visits seeing 267 unique individuals. Of that total, 135 told the team that they would have gone to the emergency room if not for the team’s care.
With an average cost of an ambulance ride and a short ER visit totaling $3,200, the MMI team saved local hospitals from billing an estimated $436,000 to people with no means to pay.
At the Denver House on a December morning, Phillips talks with people who have more severe problems than the ordinary cuts and bruises. Some have respiratory problems, COPD, a heart murmur, diabetes or high blood pressure — and sometimes multiple diagnoses — and there are mental health issues and addiction as well. Left untreated, many of these conditions would eventually land people who are experiencing homelessness in a local emergency room.
The William K. Warren Foundation started its support for the first iteration of what eventually became the Mobile Medical Team in 2016. Tom Cooper, president of the foundation, said it started by asking two questions: “Can we get the people in this population well, and can we get them to better utilize the health system in the community so they can stay well?”
For Phillips, overcoming the sense of familiarity with a clinical exam room where she was trained was a part of embracing street medicine. “We can treat people anywhere, you just have to have the supplies with you.” She and Sauter use park benches, couches and sometimes tents and cars as exam rooms.
After patients are seen by Phillips and Sauter, Stephanie Silva, a case manager at Mental Health Association Oklahoma, uses the patients’ basic information to help them navigate services that may be available to them, including housing, food, clothing, medical services and even legal services. Silva, who once dealt with homelessness and is in recovery for addiction, says she uses her experiences to connect with people she meets as a member of the team.
“They’ll sometimes say that ‘You don’t understand what I’m going through,’ ” she says, “and I can say ‘I do understand.’ ”
Jennifer Rivera, the program coordinator at Denver House, said the team’s work has had an impact on the clients at the center located near Riverside Drive and Denver Avenue. “It’s life-changing for them,” she says, “We often hear comments like ‘I’m glad I know they’ll be here.’ ” Rivera explained that people experiencing homelessness often know the stigma their condition can have on people, and they feel comfortable dealing with the team who specializes in caring for them.
Navigating Tulsa’s streets in their minivan on the way to visit a new patient who lives under a tarp in east Tulsa, Sauter addresses a question that she hears often when asked about her work.
“The question you have to ask yourself,” she says, “is how much you want this to cost. Because we can pretend it’s not happening and utilize this E.R. mechanism and spend a fortune, or we can get creative and do something like the street medicine program, which costs a fraction. And we’re getting outcomes. We’re getting improved health.”
Tulsans can reach case managers at the Mental Health Association Oklahoma and the Mobile Medical Intervention team at mhaok.org.
