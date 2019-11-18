Tulsa County commissioners on Monday unanimously approved a ballot question to let voters decide if they want liquor stores to be open Sundays.
The proposition will appear on the March 3 ballot, coinciding with the presidential primary election. A state law took effect in October 2018 that in part allows counties the option to vote on Sunday liquor store sales.
Tulsa County Commission Chairwoman Karen Keith said local retailers are at a disadvantage compared to grocery stores, which can sell beer and wine on Sundays.
"Some retailers will choose not to open on Sunday — but I'll speak for myself — my sense is if the mom-and-pop stores do want to stay open they're at an unfair advantage if they don't have that opportunity," Keith said.
The ballot proposition will read: "Shall the County of Tulsa, Oklahoma approve sales of alcoholic beverages on Sundays by retail spirits licensees?"
This story is developing. Check back with tulsaworld.com for more information.
Fewer liquor stores, tax revenue shifts: How have alcohol modernization laws affected Oklahoma since Oct. 1, 2018?
Liquor law changes
Loss of liquor stores
Wine licenses
Refrigerated beer at the grocery store
New Alcohol Laws for 2019
Tax revenue shifts
Wine sampling
Longer hours Saturday night
Hours of operation
No more special low-point versions
Beer cave
New beer brands
Accessories at liquor stores
Local brewers
Local brewers at QT
Local brewers at Reasor's
Brewpubs
Licensing
Sunday sales option
Spouses and ownership
Journalism worth your time and money
Video: Rep. John Waldron has learned a lot about liquor industry since joining the Legislature
Corey is a general assignment reporter who specializes in coverage of man-made earthquakes, criminal justice and dabbles in enterprise projects. He excels at annoying the city editor. Phone: 918-581-8359
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.