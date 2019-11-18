Liquor store (copy)

The Tulsa County Commission on Monday unanimously approved a ballot question to let voters decide if they want liquor stores to be open Sundays. The vote will happen March 3.

Tulsa County commissioners on Monday unanimously approved a ballot question to let voters decide if they want liquor stores to be open Sundays.

The proposition will appear on the March 3 ballot, coinciding with the presidential primary election. A state law took effect in October 2018 that in part allows counties the option to vote on Sunday liquor store sales.

Tulsa County Commission Chairwoman Karen Keith said local retailers are at a disadvantage compared to grocery stores, which can sell beer and wine on Sundays.

"Some retailers will choose not to open on Sunday — but I'll speak for myself — my sense is if the mom-and-pop stores do want to stay open they're at an unfair advantage if they don't have that opportunity," Keith said.

The ballot proposition will read: "Shall the County of Tulsa, Oklahoma approve sales of alcoholic beverages on Sundays by retail spirits licensees?"

This story is developing. Check back with tulsaworld.com for more information.

Fewer liquor stores, tax revenue shifts: How have alcohol modernization laws affected Oklahoma since Oct. 1, 2018?

