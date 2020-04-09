On Thursday morning, 117 cadets will graduate from the Tulsa Police Academy.
Because of COVID-19 and guid, the ceremony will be closed for the first time, according to Tulsa Police.
New officers will stand apart from one another at the Tulsa Police Memorial, where Chief Wendell Franklin is set to swear the 117 in after 8:30 a.m.
Watch the live-stream here or through the official Tulsa Police Facebook.
During 28 weeks of training, the graduates racked up about 1,150 hours of police instruction in subjects including law, firearms and defensive tactics. They will now enter field training.