Update 9 p.m.: Ottawa County is under a tornado warning until 10 p.m.; a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Wyandotte, moving north at 20 mph.
Locations in or near the path include Miami, Commerce, Quapaw, Wyandotte, Picher, Ottawa, Peoria, Cardin and Twin Bridges State Park.
Update 8:35 p.m.: Tornado warning for northeastern Delaware and southern Ottawa counties continues until 9 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 4 miles northeast of Grove, moving north at 25 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa.
Locations in or near the path include Grove, Fairland, Wyandotte, Honey Creek State Park, Narcissa and Twin Bridges State Park, including Interstate 44 between mile markers 300 and 303.
Update 8:15 p.m.: Tornado warning for northeastern Delaware County continues until 8:30 p.m.; a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornadowas located 3 miles west of South West City, moving north at 25 mph. according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa.
Residents in the Grove area are advised to take cover.
The same county along with southern Ottawa County is under another tornado warning until 9 p.m.
Locations in or near the path include Grove, Fairland, Wyandotte, Honey Creek State Park, Narcissa and Twin Bridges State Park, including Interstate 44 between mile markers 299 and 303.
Update 7:45 p.m.: A tornado warning was issued for Delaware County until 8:30 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm with strong low level rotation that could produce a tornado at any time was located 3 miles southwest of Maysville, moving north at 25 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
Populations in or near the path include Jay, Grove, Maysville and Zena.
Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall are expected over eastern Oklahoma Monday into Tuesday, forecasters said.
Widespread heavy rainfall of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts in the 4- to 5-inch range will be possible, the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
This rainfall on top of recent rains could lead to flash flooding as well as main-stem river flooding. A flash flood watch is in effect from 1 p.m. Monday through 7 a.m. Tuesday for much of eastern Oklahoma and also northwest Arkansas.
"Thunderstorms will overspread the region by early afternoon in association with another upper wave. Some of the thunderstorms may become severe during the afternoon and early evening mainly along and east of (U.S.) 69. A few weak tornadoes will be possible," forecasters said.
There is an 80% chance of rain on Monday afternoon and a 90% chance on Monday night, forecasters said.
Rain chances will continue throughout the week, the weather service said.