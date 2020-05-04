The owner of a local coffee shop is catching flak for criticizing Mayor G.T. Bynum’s handling of Oklahoma’s phased-in business reopening plan as a “pussyfoot response.”
Brian Franklin, owner of DoubleShot Coffee Co. at 1633 S. Boulder Ave., made the statement over the weekend in announcing on social media that his shop would be reopening its seating areas to the public.
After receiving a wave of criticism himself, Franklin followed up with a lengthy clarification message to his customers.
“First of all, my criticism was not intended as name-calling. I used the word, ‘pussyfoot’ to describe how I saw the mayor’s handling of the reopening of Tulsa businesses. Pussyfoot, by definition, means ‘to act in a cautious or non committal way,’” wrote Franklin, who signed the statements “your roastmaster.”
“It is difficult to argue the fact that our mayor begrudgingly said businesses could reopen, while saying he disagrees with the decision — his own decision.
“Who is left to accept responsibility for the outcomes? Without a clear decision, the mayor put the onus to decide what to do on business owners like me. This has unfairly put restaurants in a bad position, and in private channels, many restaurant owners are unhappy with the mayor.
“We are damned if we do and damned if we don’t.”
Franklin cited Bynum’s April 24 news conference at which he announced that he would be allowing the city’s shelter-in-place order to expire April 30, in line with Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reopening plans, despite his misgivings about the timing because Tulsa County’s cases of COVID-19 were still on the rise.
Bynum followed up last week by urging residents to strike a balance between life as they knew it in February, before the pandemic arrived, and the extreme social distancing measures that had been in place here since.
Franklin declined to be interviewed.
Through a spokeswoman, Bynum released the following statement in response to Franklin’s comments: “I’ve said businesses should follow state guidelines for their industry and open when they believe it is safe to do so.”
Early indications in Tulsa dining and shopping hotspots over the weekend were that many patrons are choosing to remain home and limit their outings for necessities. And while many businesses in Oklahoma have reopened, a host of local and national chain businesses are choosing to keep their doors closed or limit reopenings to curbside pickup.