Tulsa County District Court announces changes
In an effort to help curb the potential spread of the coronavirus, Presiding District Judge William D. LaFortune approved the following temporary measures affecting the work of the Tulsa County District Court, according to a news release.
• All Civil Division dockets will be suspended for the weeks of March 16 and March 23, with the exception of forcible entry and detainer matters, civil mental health matters and emergency temporary restraining orders.
• All Criminal Division dockets will continue to operate as scheduled.
• All Family Division dockets will be suspended for the weeks of March 16 and March 23, with the exception of emergency custody hearings and the protective order docket.
• All Juvenile Division docket matters will continue to operate as scheduled.
• All Probate Division docket matters will be suspended for the weeks of March 16 and March 23, with the exception of emergency guardianship matters and other emergency hearings.
• All cases which were set on the suspended dockets will be reset for the same day of the week, at the same time, exactly two weeks later.
All judges and judicial staff should go to work as normal, the release said.
Oklahoma State University in Stillwater reducing on-campus services
In an “abundance of caution” OSU is closing the Colvin Recreation Center and the OSU Museum of Art as well as reducing dining services in the Student Union to “to-go” options only until further notice beginning Monday.
Employees were asked to report to work as planned but follow social distancing guidelines, such as reducing or eliminating face-to-face meetings and allowing six feet of distance between themselves and colleagues.
Smoke and Guns at BOK Center postponed until June
Smoke and Guns, a charity event that showcases firefighters and law enforcement officers from Oklahoma and other states competing in boxing and mixed martial arts, has been postponed.
The event, originally scheduled at the BOK Center for April 11, has been postponed until June 20.
ahha Tulsa cancels Spring Break camps
ahha Tulsa has canceled its Spring Break camps scheduled for March 16-20. Parents and caregivers will be issued a full refund or be offered tax deductibility for the cost of camp, the organization said Sunday.
Tulsa Opera cancels ‘Emmeline’
The Tulsa Opera has canceled it 2020 production of “Emmeline,” it announced Sunday.