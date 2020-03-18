Oklahoma Dental Association recommendation
By Andrea Eger Tulsa World

Your next check-up and cleaning at the dentist or routine upkeep on your braces is going to have to wait.

Tulsa-area dentists and orthodontists say they’re heeding new recommendations issued this week by the American Dental Association and Oklahoma Dental Association to postpone all routine and elective procedures amid the state and national response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Bruce D. Horn, a Tulsa dentist who has been in practice for 38 years and is past president of the Oklahoma State Dental Board, said following the recommendations is simply the right thing to do given the gravity of the situation.

“We’re using data that we’re learning from other countries and making assessments based on how things will be here, but there’s a lot we don’t know,” said Horn, who has about 7,000 patients of record in his general dentistry practice in south Tulsa. “Anything we can do as a profession to mitigate and to also provide some kind of containment I think is good until we figure out what kind of numbers we’re going to have.”

Dr. Joe Lai, of Kirkpatrick and Lai Orthodontics, said every orthodontist in the area has elected to follow the new recommendations.

“I’m just proud of them for doing the socially right thing,” said Lai, who is a past president of the Oklahoma Orthodontic Society. His large practice in Tulsa has been around for 50 years and has three satellite offices in northeastern Oklahoma. “I made my decision on Monday night. The recommendations for sure put me over the top. We’re not seeing any new patients. We are only seeing the patients with a true emergency, which in orthodontics is not very much.”

In addition to trying to prevent further spread of the virus, Horn said halting non-emergency procedures can help preserve the nation’s supply chain of critical medical supplies such as surgical masks and protective gloves.

“My office is open for emergencies only,” Horn said. “Swelling, discomfort, fever-related to wisdom teeth or children with their primary teeth – we’ll want to attend to and see patients and provide that care right now because it keeps them out of the hospital setting. We would rather dental patients with acute needs have their dentist attend to that and not go to the emergency room.”

And patients with urgent needs should expect to undergo special screening requirements.

“If we do see a patient, we have a protocol we will go through,” Horn said. “We will be asking if they have traveled outside the country or if they have been on a cruise ship, if they have any dry cough, any difficulty with breathing and I’m taking their temperature. Any patient with a temperature around 100.4, we are going to refer them for testing.”

