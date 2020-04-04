Gardening — the closest-to-home solo outdoor activity for a society shut in by a virus threat — continues, carefully, this spring.

While larger box stores like Lowe’s and Walmart still have open garden center sections in their stores, local operations are turning to the internet and curbside pickup.

Community weekend gatherings like Saturday farmers markets and the Tulsa Garden Center’s annual fundraiser SpringFest have instead become everyday delivery options. The vendors who had considered “someday” offering more sales online have, in the past two weeks, accelerated those plans.

Now in her 32nd year in the family business, big challenges face Rae Blakley at Creekside Plants & Produce in Oologah.

She said the annual spring barbecue that hosted 100 people 32 years ago and more than 2,500 last spring is replaced by internet efforts, sparse in-house browsing for plants and produce, and more efforts online through its Facebook page for now.

The family farm, located on the south side of Oologah off U.S. 169, is open for people to shop and to pick up pre-ordered goods, but normally its 10,000-square-foot greenhouse would be teeming with people perusing plants, Blakley said.

Instead of setting up for Saturday farmers markets, the admittedly non-tech-savvy owner is answering a lot of phone calls and doing what she can to develop online sales.

“Some of our more elderly customers call, and we bring it out to the car for them. We’re hoping to do a virtual store and just go into town and make deliveries, set up pickup times and what have you,” she said. “We might start delivering to doorsteps if we need to.

“It’s going to be a different spring for us — it will be for everyone — but we’ll adjust and we’ll make it work. You know, people need to be able to grow their own food in a time like this.”

The greenhouses at Southwood Landscape & Garden Center in Tulsa are closed, but southwoodgardencenter.com, initially designed as an information site with an option to pre-order goods, now is growing in content and traffic daily.

So are the online sales for curbside pickup or home delivery, according to Zack Prill in customer service.

“We’re telling people it takes 24 to 48 hours to get an order ready,” Prill said. “We did 250 online orders in less than five hours (on Sunday). We’ve seen a dramatic increase, and it’s all hands on deck as far as employees all running around filling orders.”

SpringFest, an annual fundraiser for the Tulsa Garden Center at Woodward Park, was set for April 10-11, but it’s actually been underway online since March 20 at tulsagardencenter.org as SpringFest To-Go.

With the garden offices closed, the ongoing sale creates work for the staff and helps vendors keep a revenue stream, according to Garden Center spokesman Dylan Axsom.

One day the staff decided they could make something work online, so they started designing a web portal. It kicked off with $900 in sales the first weekend, and the second weekend “was crazy,” Axsom said Monday.

The event typically raises more than $8,000 for the center, but Axsom said the focus was on vendors who had plants ready for sale.

“We really didn’t want to leave all the plant vendors with nowhere to go,” he said. “We’re slowly growing it right now, and we’re even looking to add in other vendors that are missing, especially with the Cherry Street farmers market and with other shows canceled.”

Usually the event makes money for the center through sales of space under the long rows of tents that line the walks at the park during the two-day event. For online sales they’ve worked out a 20% sales share, Axsom said.

Vendors deliver items to the Garden Center auditorium, and customers pick up their plants curbside during scheduled times so they can avoid contact with others. One weekend wouldn’t be enough to meet the demand, he said.

“We just said, ‘Let’s just do it and keep it ongoing until it’s no longer needed.’ ”

Gallery: Tulsa Botanic Garden still blooming beautifully, but with no visitors