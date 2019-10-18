Oklahoma will officially become one of 15 states to allow permitless carry of firearms in less than a month.
Since Gov. Kevin Stitt signed House Bill 2597 in February after the Oklahoma Senate passed it with a 40-6 vote, discussion immediately turned to how the law — which will take effect Nov. 1 — will impact those with and without guns.
Understanding that the general public is not quite clear on how all the intricacies of the law will work, local organizations are providing free educational workshops and forums Saturday to assist residents in understanding everything there is to know about what some have called "constitutional carry."
The Tulsa Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta sorority is one of those groups looking to inform communities how to navigate the law by holding discussions on the topic at Rudisill Regional Library, 1520 N. Hartford Ave.
A session called "Constitutional Carry: The Wild, Wild West Rights Responsibilities and Realizations" will be held 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the library.
"We want them (the public) to understand how to keep themselves safe, how to talk to community leaders, city officials and police about it," said Delta Sigma Theta chairperson Sherrita Sweet. "In keeping with the service mission of the sorority, this should give the public valuable insight into the implementation changes, challenges and appropriate applications of the newest gun laws.”
The organization has invited a special panel made up of area community leaders, state representatives, city councilors, police officers and judges to discuss the constitutional carry gun law and how it corresponds with open carry, concealed carry and even the controversial Stand Your Ground law.
Sweet said it is important that "we get those questions from the community answered" so residents are better able to comprehend what they can and can not do once the law goes into effect.
"Some people have concerns about what they should do if someone approaches them with a gun and how to protect themselves," said Sweet.
Surprisingly, so far at least, no one has expressed anxieties about an increase in overall gun violence or mass shootings as potential consequences of the new law, she said.
While a surge in gun violence wasn't one of the questions asked by residents, many — particularly those representing minority groups — did want to know how they might be treated by authorities as a result of the law.
The ultimate goal of the forums, said Sweet, is to make sure those interested in learning about constitutional carry will be equipped with the knowledge to effectively function under it without trepidation.
"We want the panelists to be frank with them and be people who they can relate to and be able to tell the truths about gun laws," Sweet said.
Since Sept. 21, Lacy Park, 2134 N. Madison Place, has hosted a series of workshops with a similar purpose. Sponsored by the Lacy Park Gun Law Committee, the Tulsa Black Officers Coalition, Tulsa Police Department and 100 Black Men of Tulsa, the small-scale events featured timely conversations about the law.
Initial discussions included the law itself and gun owner liability. A workshop at the park this Saturday, from noon-2 p.m., will touch on the process of search and seizure law and police interaction. The final session, to be held on Oct. 26, will cover gun safety training. People are encouraged to contact Lacy Park at 918-596-1470 for more information.