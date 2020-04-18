...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...LOW TEMPERATURES AROUND 33 TO 35 WILL RESULT IN FROST
FORMATION.
* WHERE...IN OKLAHOMA, OSAGE, PAWNEE, TULSA, ROGERS, MAYES,
WAGONER, CHEROKEE AND SEQUOYAH COUNTIES. IN ARKANSAS, CRAWFORD
AND FRANKLIN COUNTIES.
* WHEN...FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY.
* IMPACTS...SENSITIVE OUTDOOR PLANTS MAY BE KILLED IF LEFT
UNPROTECTED FROM THE COLD.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
COVER OUTDOOR PLANTS OR BRING THEM INDOORS.
&&
1 of 3
IsraelSauzwas 22 and a staffer at QuikTrip in Tulsa when he died after contracting COVID-19. Courtesy
A funeral that was affected by gathering-size rules put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic is held March 18 in Milwaukee. As the COVID-19 death toll mounts, faith leaders are grappling with a question: How do you conduct a funeral in the midst of a global pandemic? Carrie Antlfinger/Associated Press
An obituary is pictured in the April 5, 2020, Kansas City Star newspaper. With the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions on gatherings, many families who lose loved ones are opting for what some providers are calling “virtual services.” Charlie Riedel/Associated Press
IsraelSauzwas 22 and a staffer at QuikTrip in Tulsa when he died after contracting COVID-19. Courtesy
A funeral that was affected by gathering-size rules put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic is held March 18 in Milwaukee. As the COVID-19 death toll mounts, faith leaders are grappling with a question: How do you conduct a funeral in the midst of a global pandemic? Carrie Antlfinger/Associated Press
Carrie Antlfinger
An obituary is pictured in the April 5, 2020, Kansas City Star newspaper. With the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions on gatherings, many families who lose loved ones are opting for what some providers are calling “virtual services.” Charlie Riedel/Associated Press
A young husband and father whose recent death from COVID-19 shocked and saddened a community was remembered this week in a way that is becoming far more common for families during the pandemic.
A funeral service was held Monday for 22-year-old Israel Sauz, who left behind a wife and newborn son when he died April 5 of complications from the coronavirus.
A handful of family members, some wearing face masks, were present for the service, held at Floral Haven Funeral Home in Broken Arrow. But more than 250 mourners tuned in remotely, watching a webcast of the service on their computers or smartphones.
With restrictions on gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic, many area families who lose loved ones are opting for what some providers are calling “virtual services.”
Most often, as with Sauz’s, that means holding a service with a few family members and a minister present while the proceedings are streamed live over the internet.
Funeral homes typically offer the option via a webcast on their website or through Facebook Live.
Joe Moore, president of Moore Funeral Homes group, said Moore has been offering webcasting for several years. Now more than ever, though, the option is showing its value.
“We have a link on the deceased’s obit page. It’s one click, and they’re right in there and can watch what’s going on from anywhere in the country, anywhere in the world.
“And it’s always been very much appreciated,” he added.
“We’ve received many notes of thanks, like, say, from an aunt who couldn’t be there but was able to watch.”
Moore, who also is president of Fitzgerald Funeral Homes, said that during the pandemic many families are opting to just wait and have a public service later.
But others “need to honor their loved one right away for grief support and closure. (Through the virtual option) we can help them do that while at the same time keeping people safe,” he said.
Some funeral homes use Facebook Live to stream services. Moore said his homes switched to webcasting because “Facebook has been muting out the music due to copyright laws.”
Music is a critical and expected part of a service, so webcasting has helped preserve that, Moore said.
Jack Hayhurst of Hayhurst Funeral Home in Broken Arrow said he also offered webcasting previously, but typically families asked for it only for “a family member who was far away, in some cases overseas, and couldn’t make it,” he said.
However, with the pandemic, they are turning to it even more, he said.
Recent webcasts, Hayhurst added, have included full funeral services, as well as simpler committal services, which the funeral home is allowing families to do there because of restrictions by cemeteries on formal graveside services.
Hayhurst said other families are just choosing to wait out the pandemic before they hold a service.
“We have a list of families at the funeral home who are waiting until it’s over,” he said. “As soon as that happens, we’ll start calling them and start trying to schedule.”
Another advantage of webcasting, providers say, is that a service that’s missed live is still available to view for a period of time.
Floral Haven officials said they have done around 50 webcasts of funerals since the pandemic began.
Sauz, a Broken Arrow resident and graduate of Union High School, was a QuikTrip employee who was beloved by colleagues and customers alike. He and his wife, Krystal, had been married for less than a year and welcomed their son, Josiah, in March.