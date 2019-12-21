VIAN — Albert Harris, 67, chuckled a little to himself as he talked about a 40-plus year family Christmas tradition for him that almost didn’t happen this year.
“I was there for the first one I think in 1975, maybe ‘77 I don’t recall for sure, but I was the youngest one then—and I still am the youngest today.”
After talk of suspending the Christmas Bird Count at the Sequoyah National Wildlife Refuge this winter, 10 volunteers signed to explore the area on a day that dawned foggy, frosty and 20 degrees but quickly melted away into a bluebird day for counting.
Average age of the group, not counting the Tulsa World reporter who participated, was somewhere in the mid-70s.
The refuge count is one of the many thousands of 15-mile diameter “count circles” where Audubon Society volunteers trek, drive and hike to count birds internationally between Dec. 14-Jan. 5.
The 10 at Sequoyah were enough to cover the five routes inside and near the refuge, according to refuge outdoor recreation planner Chad Ford. So the count survived for at least one more year.
But the veterans of this count with the Indian Nations Audubon Society club say they need an infusion of younger ears, eyes and bodies to keep the count going. As birding nationwide goes, and as many other traditional outdoors pursuits go, they are not alone.
Much of the strength of the Audubon count, now in its 120th season, comes from its consistent numbers year after year that reveal trends across the U.S. and Canada. The counts were a part of the materials referenced in recent studies citing a worldwide decline in avian species.
Local clubs and count circles have come and gone over the years and the overall count is in no danger, far from it, but Audubon recognizes the age factor as well.
Chandler Lennon, an Audubon Society communications manager, acknowledged via email that recruiting young people into traditional outdoors activities has its challenges nationally and that it’s a concern among birding groups in general.
“We actively encourage participants and members to bring out friends and family members of all ages to experience the annual outdoor tradition and hook them on the wonders of birds and the natural world,” he wrote.
In March, Audubon launched a Campus Chapter Program as one way to fight the trend, Lennon noted.
“In less than a year Audubon is now on more than 75 college campuses across the country!” he wrote. “With the larger trend of millennials joining the birding world and seeing a spike in membership at Audubon in younger age groups in recent years, we have a hopeful outlook.”
Harris, a lifelong Cherokee County resident and outdoorsman, said learning about birds started in college for him and that it has enriched his life.
“I’ve always been outdoors and did a lot of hunting when I was younger,” he said. “When I had an ornithology class in college I started learning about birds and it added a lot to being outdoors... I thought, ‘Here I’ve been out here all these years around all these birds and I never even realized how many different birds there are or what they were,’” he said. “It’s a good thing to know just for the whole experience of being outdoors.”
He and his wife, Gail, 68, help organize the Sequoyah Refuge count every year. They also take birding vacations.
“We’ve been all over the state, all the state parks, and other places we never would have gone if not for birding,” Gail Harris said.
Joyce Varner, 81, a founder of the Indian Nations club, said Christmas Bird Counts have been a tradition for her since 1972 when she and her late husband, Donald, still lived in Illinois. They came to Oklahoma in 1975 but didn’t join in the Sequoyah count until about 2000, when they retired.
“On the refuge it has to be held on a weekday so we couldn’t do that one at first,” she said. As part of the Indian Nations Audubon Society they did counts at Fort Gibson and sometimes at Broken Bow—where Varner and her daughter, who is 50, will participate in a count on Sunday.
“Younger people not joining is a phenomenon, not only in birding but in a lot of other organizations I see,” she said. “The young people just don’t get interested. Maybe it’s too easy to sit home and watch TV rather than to go out and do something.”
Being on a weekday, the Sequoyah Refuge count is almost by default limited to retirees or people who happen to have some vacation with children on school break, but Harris said there should be a few more who might be drawn to the count. Inexperienced birders are welcome and shouldn’t be intimidated by the idea of not knowing all the birds, Harris said.
“That’s how you learn,” he said. “I’ve learned a lot by being around other birders who were very good.”
An extra enticement for the Sequoyah count is that it does allow birders to go into some areas typically off-limits to the general public, Ford said. Some of those forbidden roads offer a chance for a closer look at bald eagle nests. Harris counted six bald eagles Wednesday.
Audubon clubs in eastern Oklahoma do cater to younger birders as much as they can.
Jenks High School has an active ornithology class that has brought forth some active young birders and Tulsa Christmas Bird Count coordinator Jeff Cox offers Young People’s Bird Walks once a season at Oxley Nature Center. The next one is Jan. 4 from 8:30-10:30 a.m., he said.
“We have loaner binoculars and get a few new people every time. We have one family from Bartlesville that is pretty regular. They have three girls and the oldest is about 10.”
Ford said the refuge in the future plans to help the count along and, perhaps, find a weekend day for the count when an organized deer hunt or special waterfowl hunt is not underway.
“The refuge has contributed to this since the mid-1970s and since this count goes out across such a broad base across the Western Hemisphere to us it’s very important to continue being a part of it,” Ford said. “We have contributed data to this for 45, nearly 50 years, we don’t want to then lose it all the sudden.”