SAND SPRINGS — A longtime city official for several Tulsa suburbs died Tuesday after a battle with cancer.
Mike Tinker, assistant city manager for Sand Springs since 2018, died Tuesday morning, the city said in a news release.
“We have lost a valued member of our team and a wonderful friend,” Sand Springs City Manager Elizabeth Gray said. “Mike set the standard for work in municipal government and our organization is better as a result of his time with us. Our staff is deeply saddened and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.”
Tinker invested nearly three decades of public service and governmental leadership to the Jenks, Collinsville and Sand Springs communities.
Prior to his role as city manager for Jenks, Tinker served 13 years on the Jenks City Council, with nine years as mayor.
Tinker also served on the board of directors with the Indian Nations Council of Governments (INCOG). He also chaired both INCOG’s General Assembly and Transportation Policy Committee.
"Tinker was well known in the region for his professionalism, compassion and dedication to every community in which he served," the release said.
A Rosary will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday and a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Monday, both at St. Bernard of Clairvaux in Tulsa.