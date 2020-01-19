The City of Tulsa is one step closer to completing upgrades to its sewer system that began in the 1990s to meet demands of environmental regulations and to handle the city’s growth.
The Tulsa District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality issued a public notice for a 30-day public comment period regarding the city’s plan to dig a trench to run a 42-inch fiberglass reinforced polymer sewer line under the Arkansas River from the east side near 53rd Street and Riverside Drive to the Southside Wastewater Treatment Plant on the west.
The pipe will run parallel to two existing 36-inch concrete lines laid under the river in the early 1950s, according to Tom Prag, senior special projects engineer for the city. An alternate plan to bore underneath the river by the microtunneling method also is under consideration but is a less-favorable option because of the depth required and because future operations and maintenance would be more complicated, he said.
“If (the open-cut trench option) is not affordable, we do have the other bid option if needed,” Prag said.
The $9.4 million Third River Crossing project is the final piece needed to increase capacity for the city’s wastewater system after more than $500 million spent on upgrades and improvements to sewage collection and treatment systems related to an administrative order agreed to first with the Environmental Protection Agency and then DEQ since the early 1990s, Prag said.
“That doesn’t mean we weren’t doing proactive things above and beyond the minimum administrative and consent order tasks to ensure safe and reliable service for our customers,” he said.
The public comment period is required under the Clean Water Act because the plan to dig a channel would temporarily impact the river by moving approximately 70,000 cubic yards of riverbed material. The material would be used to create temporary earthen berms to de-water sections of the river to protect the proposed project during construction, according to the public notice.
The added sewer line increases flow capacity to 83 million gallons per day that will help mitigate potential sewage overflow issues and provide for growth of the city for decades to come. When completed, it also will provide some redundancy in the system and allow the city to isolate and drain the twin 36-inch concrete pipes to perform a thorough condition assessment, Prag said.
Prag said the existing lines were last inspected 10 to 15 years ago, but because the concrete lines run full with sewage and are under the river and not exposed to open air, there is little worry over corrosion. However, with the added capacity and ability to isolate the other pipes, the option to run new liners through those pipes extend their life even further would be possible.
The city plans to advertise for bids on the project later this fall. The project would begin the following spring, prior to April 2021, and should be completed within 18 months — with construction highly dependent on the weather, power generation, and river levels, he said.
The Southside plant is one of four sewage treatment plants operated by the city. Others include the Northside, Lower Bird Creek and Haikey Creek wastewater treatment plants.
Sewage overflow is an issue all wastewater collection and treatment systems face, Prag said. Most are caused by “downstream blockages” in pipes. The city has been able to find ways to temporarily store or clean up spills when volume exceeded capacity, and when blockages are removed or pipe repairs are made, he said. The new 42-inch line will essentially widen a funnel-point and make those instances less likely.
“This is for long-term growth,” Prag said. “It’s not just to mitigate for overflows but to provide for growth and development so we have that capacity.”
The Corps of Engineers public notice expires on Feb. 1. Written comments can be mailed to ATTN: Regulatory Office 2488 E. 81st St., Tulsa, OK 74137-4290.
To download a copy of the notice, go to bit.ly/2QTMoIh.
