Montecella Driver flipped through the old notebook.
“See the date? 1968 — my first year as a teacher,” she said.
“My first year at Whitney (Junior High).”
Left behind by a student in Driver’s geography class, the notebook, its cover brown and frayed, is now one of her keepsakes.
“He was in my sixth hour that year,” she said, adding proudly that the student — like so many of her former pupils — was on his way to bigger things.
“I meant to give the notebook to his mother,” she added.
Becoming a teacher was not in the plan for Driver originally. She had wanted to go into social work. But it didn’t take her long that first year at Whitney, she said, to realize the truth — that she “was made for education.”
To “really mold a young mind” was an opportunity Driver grew to relish.
“I was getting them at an age where I could have the biggest influence,” she said. “You didn’t know what they were getting at home, but at school I could be a positive influence.”
In recognition of her lasting positive influence as an educator both in and outside of school, Driver will receive a special honor later this month.
The retired Tulsa Public Schools educator is one of 10 from around the state selected for induction into the Oklahoma African American Educators Hall of Fame.
The annual banquet and induction ceremony is set for 7 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Oklahoma History Center in Oklahoma City. One other Tulsa educator, Lee Virgil Patterson Sr., is being inducted posthumously.
Driver, 74, who goes by “Cindy,” enjoyed a 30-year career with TPS, 20 of that as a teacher at Whitney Junior High (now Hale Junior High). She retired from TPS in 1997 as the district’s director of human relations.
After retiring, she served for years as the Greenwood Cultural Center’s education specialist and outreach program coordinator, and also was an adjunct instructor for Tulsa Community College.
She is a recipient, among other honors, of the Oklahoma Education Association’s Glenn Snider Human Service Award.
The year Driver began at Whitney — then the largest junior high in the city at 1,400 students — was a time of difficult transitions, she said.
Desegregation of Tulsa schools was moving forward, beginning with school faculties and staffs.
Her first year at Whitney her classes were all-white.
When they later began busing in black students, Driver, like many other north Tulsans, resented how it was handled.
“It was so unfair ... how black students bore the brunt of desegregation in Tulsa,” she said. “They had had their own neighborhood schools. To accomplish integration, north Tulsa was carved up and the kids sent south.”
“They pulled them out of their communities,” she added, with no consideration of the “social and emotional” impact.
She remembers worrying about her African American students at Whitney.
“These children, they were just babies really, had to get up so early in the morning when it was still dark,” she said, “and go stand at that bus stop to be transferred from Greenwood to Sheridan and 21st.”
“I did a lot of complaining,” Driver added. “I wrote letters to the Tribune and World.”
“As much as I criticized the district, I’m surprised I didn’t lose my job,” she said, laughing.
Value of education
Driver, born Montecella Lucinda Miles, grew up in McAlester.
Some of her earliest memories, she said, are of her mother reading to her. Both her parents emphasized the value of education, she added.
Although the family was devoutly Baptist, Driver attended Catholic school as a child.
How it happened, she said, was “there was a busy highway between where we lived and the public school. There was no busing then and my mother worked. She didn’t want me crossing that road.”
The newly built St. Mary’s was closer, so “that’s how I came to attend parochial school.”
“The nuns were very affectionate and nurturing,” she said, adding that it was a good experience overall.
Later, at the city’s black high school, she met the woman who would influence her most as an educator.
“Dr. Willa Strong,” Driver said. “She was the principal at Toussaint L’Ouverture (High School). It was unusual to have a female principal at that time. She was such a mentor. I admired her.”
Strong, she said — to make sure her students were eligible for college — once took it upon herself to learn Spanish and French.
“Colleges were being integrated and many required you to have had a foreign language,” Driver said. “But most black schools did not offer foreign languages. So Dr. Strong went away to learn both and came back and taught us.”
“I remember her saying ‘Miss Miles, what do you want to learn — Spanish or French?’”
Driver went with French.
With that qualification satisfied, she was able to go to college after she graduated, obtaining a bachelor’s degree from Langston University. Later she added a master’s degree from Northeastern State University.
‘The community became my classroom’
After 20 years at Whitney, Driver moved on to Edison as a counselor, then to the district’s Education Services Center.
There, she joined a team in the Department of Human Relations, which she’d later take over as director.
Driver missed the classroom. But she believed everything she’d learned as a teacher was something to build on, not be content with.
“I always say, those who choose to teach should never cease to learn,” she said.
That continued even after her retirement from the district in 1997.
“The community became my classroom,” she said.
In fact, the career achievement Driver is most proud of actually followed her retirement.
Doing grant-funded work through the Greenwood Cultural Center, she helped develop after school programming at north Tulsa schools.
The program not only reinforced academic skills, it exposed kids to businesses and professions through a special curriculum.
“When I was growing up in my neighborhood there was a dentist, there were businesses. So I could envision all that,” Driver said. “But in north Tulsa these kids didn’t have any of that so they didn’t have positive examples of what was possible for them. I wanted to expose them to that.”
In addition, she’s also volunteered heavily. Driver has mentored through Youth Leadership Tulsa, served as an adviser at Camp Anytown, advocated with DVIS court, and was a board member of Tulsa STEPS Inc. with Hutcherson YMCA.
If her community is Driver’s classroom now, though, it doesn’t mean she’s forgotten her original one.
Fond memories of Room 220 at Whitney are still with her. Driver’s home for much of her two decades there, it was where she introduced students to geography, history, civics and economics.
It’s rewarding, Driver said, when she hears from a former student.
Last year, a Christmas card from one really touched her, she said.
“You probably don’t remember me … ,” began the message, written by a former economics student of hers.
He went on to add that because of Driver “I always invested my money in assets. Thank you. You made a difference in my life.”
As she read the lines again, she held her hand to her heart. “Oh, you just don’t know what it means to hear that,” she said.
“I thought ‘Gosh, what we did way back then made a difference. It really did.’”