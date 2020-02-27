A majority of city councilors say they would support allowing Tulsans to vote on whether to establish a police oversight program, according to interviews conducted by the Tulsa World.
Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper said earlier this week she plans to propose an amendment to the city charter that would establish an Office of the Independent Monitor based on the one pitched by Mayor G.T. Bynum, but with significant differences.
Bynum’s proposal included three major elements, including a controversial plan to review police use-of-force incidents. He withdrew the proposal in September after it became apparent it did not have the support of a majority of councilors, but he continues to work on implementing the less contentious aspects of the plan.
Hall-Harper’s proposal would differ from Bynum’s in at least three ways: the person overseeing the OIM would be approved by the City Council; the OIM would have subpoena power; and the office would have the authority to initiate investigations into police use-of-force incidents.
To be placed on a ballot, the charter amendment proposal would need the support of at least five of the nine city councilors — and the signature of the mayor. As of Thursday, five councilors were behind the effort, and Bynum said he looks forward to seeing the specifics of the proposal.
He declined to comment on whether he would support it, saying he needs more information.
“I have yet to see any details on the proposal in question. I haven’t heard any public discussion on those details,” he said. “The citizens of Tulsa should be able to trust that we don’t blindly put things on the ballot as a way of punting our own responsibilities onto them.
“That’s why they elect us to these jobs — to evaluate proposals using our best judgment, and to do the hard work of refining them before we ask our fellow Tulsans for a vote.”
The five city councilors in favor of putting the OIM up for a vote of the people are Jeannie Cue, Crista Patrick, Kara Joy McKee, Lori Decter Wright and Hall-Harper.
Cue said a vote could help resolve a controversial issue that has left councilors in a stalemate.
“I’m just saying that that gives the citizens input,” Cue said. “All residents have the opportunity to contact us to make decisions; this way, we would have that opportunity.”
Wright and Patrick used identical language to express their support for the proposal: “It’s never a bad idea to take things to the public,” they said.
In describing the vote as a good idea, McKee said it would provide an opportunity for the city to clearly define the responsibilities of the OIM before letting the public have its say.
“While we have the attention of the public during this election year, this is a good time to bring this up and let them weigh in,” she said.
The City Council is expected to determine by the end of March what charter change amendments will be placed on the Aug. 25 municipal election ballot.
Councilor Cass Fahler said he does not believe the City Council should put the issue up for a vote but would have no problem with citizens gathering signatures to place it on the ballot.
Fahler, who opposed parts of Bynum’s OIM proposal, said he has not heard from any constituents who want the program or from any who want it put up for a vote.
“I do not want the council to send it as a charter amendment to be placed on the ballot because, to me, that shows that the council approves or endorses that ballot item,” Fahler said.
Councilor Connie Dodson said she believes it is the mayor’s role to hire the people necessary to run the city in a way that functions best.
“It’s not our job as a council to create new positions,” she said. “That is what they (the public) elect their elected officials for, to run the city. And we have already vetted the possibility of legally allowing for this position.”
Councilor Ben Kimbro opposed the mayor’s OIM proposal and is skeptical of putting the issue to a vote of the people. He said the only way he could consider doing so would be if he were convinced that the proposal would “improve or increase transparency, (and) the perception of the Police Department to the public is improved without it being prosecutorial.”
The idea of having lay people who don’t understand law, criminal justice, use of force and other complex law enforcement matters is troubling, Kimbro said.
“It is very complex stuff, all of which has to be decided in a split second,” he said. “To have a punitive or corrective authority that manages something that they don’t fully understand, I think, is dangerous.”
Councilor Phil Lakin was out of state Thursday and unavailable for comment.
Should the City Council vote to put Hall-Harper’s charter amendment on the ballot and the mayor veto the measure, councilors could override the veto with six or more votes.