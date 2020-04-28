GROVE — Oklahoma’s top bass fishing lake could be on its way to being even grander — with bigger bass.
Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation biologists on Tuesday brought a second stocking of pure Florida-strain largemouth bass to Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees as part of plan to create a population of more aggressive and hearty “F-1” bass.
Earlier this month the department stocked about 400 pure Florida-strain bass about 10-12 inches long. This week the department added another 850 in the 12- to 14-inch range. Several dozen more retiring Durant Hatchery brood-stock that will weigh 6 pounds or more will arrive in days to come, according to Josh Johnston, Wildlife Department northeast region fisheries supervisor.
The department is keeping the exact location of the stockings secret in an attempt to give the population a better chance to survive and to spawn with the northern strain bass of the lake to create the F-1 largemouth (first generation after Florida-strain). Some might even spawn yet this season, he said.
“I’m pretty excited about this, it could be a pretty big deal for Grand Lake,” he said.
“The Florida strain largemouth, everybody loved how big they are but they’re a really finicky bass. Anglers got satisfaction for the size, but not their ‘catchability.’ The F-1 is kind of the perfect fish, it has the aggression and it can deal with the colder temperatures like the northern but it grows big like the Florida and it grows fast,” he said.
Florida-strain bass have been stocked in other more southern lakes in Oklahoma in the past and that is where most of the state’s record-book largemouth bass have come from, he said. The largest all have been F-1 hybrids.
“All of the DNA tests have come back on those largest fish as something between a Florida and a northern,” he said. “For the most part the record-setting fish are hybrids, and that probably goes back to that hybrid vigor and growth.”
Anglers have long asked for Florida-strain bass in Grand Lake and from 1982 to 1998 the department stocked fingerling Florida-strain bass in the lake. It didn’t work, he said. The water was too cold and they didn’t survive.
Stocking fewer, larger, pure Florida-strain bass from the Durant Hatchery that are already sexually mature — and are excess fish at the hatchery — will give those fish a better chance to survive the winter and spawn with the northern bass next spring.
With the limited area of stocking, biologists will be able to concentrate future DNA testing of fish in the area to see if the cross-breeding has been successful, he said. Once the Florida bass gene is present, it will spread through the lake to create a variety of Florida-northern hybrids.
Johnston cautioned that every attempt at modifying a fish population is experimental. But if the test at Grand Lake follows results of smaller tests at Fort Gibson, Eucha and a lake as far north as Ponca City, it should go well.
It may be eight to 10 years before anglers notice a general size difference, however.
Concern that a series of winters with extreme cold could hurt the new bass was put to rest, he said. Part of answering that question involved consulting with Virginia biologists who manage Smith Mountain Lake, known for its big bass.
“Their average January temperature is 26 degrees and ours is well above that. They don’t typically ice fish at that lake but there are many times they can walk on the ice and the bass there have done incredibly well,” he said.
In southern reaches of Oklahoma the Florida bass have played well with the northern bass and created busy fisheries with big bass that attract anglers from across the country and boost local economies. Most of those lakes are annually stocked with fingerling Florida-strain bass, he said.
Grand Lake is often listed as a top bass lake nationally and is already a tournament destination with numerous pro tourneys to its credit, including two past Bassmaster Classics and the Major League Fishing REDCREST set for 2021. The bigger, feistier bass could elevate the lake’s reputation even more.
“They have shown really good results in the other systems we tried them in,” Johnston said. “This is how you change the genetics and produce trophy fish, and already at Grand Lake we grow fish fast, so hopefully this will push it to the next level.”