Tulsa police arrested an 18-year-old on allegations he was inciting or attempting to incite a riot Monday during a demonstration against police brutality and the killing of George Floyd.
Officers arrested Richard Anthony Berumen Jr., 18, on complaints of inciting a riot, assault with a deadly weapon, obstruction and an outstanding warrant.
A Tulsa police sergeant alleges they observed Berumen "inciting an unruly and angry crowd during a protest," according to a probable cause affidavit. Police allege Berumen threw rocks directly at officers performing crowd control in the 71st Street and Memorial area.
A loose group of people gathered Monday evening in the Woodland Hills mall area to continue protesting the killing of George Floyd and police brutality. Organizers from Saturday and Sunday demonstrations disavowed association with the Monday evening demonstration.
Police state in Berumen's arrest affidavit that the "crowd then started running east across Memorial (Drive)" after rocks were thrown. This ostensibly occurred after authorities deployed various irritants toward the crowd.
The crowd congregated in the Auto Zone parking lot, located in the 6900 block of South Memorial Drive. Officers saw Berumen allegedly slam a shopping cart into the business's doors. The glass shattered. Officers arrested Berumen after a brief foot chase.
Berumen was booked into Tulsa County jail on the various complaints. Berumen is being held without bond on the outstanding warrants.
Tulsa police also arrested two others, an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old, on misdemeanor complaints of obstruction.
Gallery: Protests near Woodland Hills Mall
Woodland Hills Protest
A protester holds his hands up toward Tulsa Police officers through a wall of smoke and tear gas during a protest near Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa late Monday and early Tuesday, June 2, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Woodland Hills Protest
Protesters lie down front of a line of Tulsa Police officers near Woodland Hills Mall during a protest late Monday after the death of George Floyd. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Woodland Hills Protest
A protester holds a fist in the air while walking through smoke during a protest after George Floyd's death near Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa on Monday, June 1, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Woodland Hills Protest
Protesters holds fists in the air while walking through smoke near Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa on Monday, June 1, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Woodland Hills Protest
National Guard members get out of a truck during a protest in honor of George Floyd by Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa on Monday, June 1, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Woodland Hills Protest
Protesters help guide cars out of a parking lot late Monday and early Tuesday near Woodland Hills Mall while smoke and tear gas fills the air during a protest. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Woodland Hills Protest
Protesters help guide cars at Woodland Hills Mall late Monday and early Tuesday. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Woodland Hills Protest
A protester runs away from a wall of smoke and tear gas near Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Woodland Hills Protest
Members of the National Guard huddle together during a protest near Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa on Monday, June 1, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Woodland Hills Protest
Protesters hold up their hands in front of Tulsa Police officers while on Woodland Hills Mall property June 1, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Woodland Hills Protest
Protesters chant in front of Tulsa police officers during a protest late Monday and early Tuesday near Woodland Hills Mall. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Woodland Hills Protest
Protestors hold up their hands in front of Tulsa Police officers while on Woodland Hills Mall property during a protest in honor of George Floyd by Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa on Monday, June 1, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Woodland Hills
Protesters hold signs as traffic drives by in front of Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa on Monday, June 1, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Woodland Hills
Protesters hold signs as traffic drives by in front of Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa on Monday, June 1, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Woodland Hills Protest
A car honoring the memory of George Floyd sits in traffic during a protest near Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Woodland Hills Protest
Protesters hide behind a concrete wall while Tulsa police officers fire eye-irritant deterrents during a protest in honor near Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa late Monday and early Tuesday. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Woodland Hills Protest
Protesters listen near Woodland Hills Mall late Monday night to Duke Durant while he talks about Mayor G.T. Bynum's agreement to meet demands of protesters after the death of George Floyd. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Woodland Hills Protest
Members of the National Guard huddle together during a protest in honor of George Floyd by Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa on Monday, June 1, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Woodland Hills Protest
Protesters check on a someone possibly injured near Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Woodland Hills Protest
Duke Durant is pictured near Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Woodland Hills Protest
Duke Durant talks about Mayor G.T. Bynum's agreement to meet demands of protesters late Monday and early Tuesday near Woodland Hills Mall. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Woodland Hills Protest
Duke Durant talks about Mayor G.T. Bynum's agreement to meet demands of protesters late Monday and early Tuesday near Woodland Hills Mall. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Woodland Hills Protest
A protester signals toward police near Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Woodland Hills Protest
Duke Durant talks about Mayor G.T. Bynum's agreement to meet demands of protesters late Monday and early Tuesday near Woodland Hills Mall. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Woodland Hills Protest
A protester holds his hands in the air in front of Tulsa police officers near Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa on Monday, June 1, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Woodland Hills Protest
Protesters lie down in front of Tulsa Police officers near Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa on Monday, June 1, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Woodland Hills Protest
A protest after the death of George Floyd brought crowds together late Monday and early Tuesday near Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Woodland Hills Protest
A protest after the death of George Floyd brought crowds together late Monday and early Tuesday near Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Woodland Hills Protest
Members of the National Guard gather late Monday and early Tuesday near Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Woodland Hills Protest
Members of the National Guard gather late Monday near Woodland Hills Mall. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Woodland Hills Protest
A protest after the death of George Floyd brought crowds together late Monday and early Tuesday near Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Woodland Hills Protest
Members of the National Guard gather ahead of a protest after the death of George Floyd late Monday and early Tuesday near Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Woodland Hills Protest
A protester films National Guard members after the death of George Floyd brought crowds together late Monday and early Tuesday near Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Woodland Hills Protest
An armored car is seen during a protest after the death of George Floyd late Monday and early Tuesday near Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Woodland Hills Protest
A Baskin Robbins door was shattered during a protest after the death of George Floyd brought crowds together late Monday and early Tuesday near Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Woodland Hills Protest
A protest after the death of George Floyd brought crowds together late Monday and early Tuesday near Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Woodland Hills Protest
A protest after the death of George Floyd brought crowds together late Monday and early Tuesday near Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Woodland Hills Protest
A protest after the death of George Floyd brought crowds together late Monday and early Tuesday near Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Woodland Hills Protest
A protest after the death of George Floyd brought crowds together late Monday and early Tuesday near Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Woodland Hills Protest
A protest after the death of George Floyd brought crowds together late Monday and early Tuesday near Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Woodland Hills Protest
A TV news reporter films from the protest late Monday and early Tuesday near Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Woodland Hills Protest
Protestors run away after Tulsa police officers after they fired eye irritating deterrents during a protest in honor of George Floyd by Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa on Monday, June 1, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Woodland Hills Protest
Protestors hold up protest signs in front of Tulsa Police officers during a protest in honor of George Floyd by Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa on Monday, June 1, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Woodland Hills Protest
A protest after the death of George Floyd brought crowds together late Monday and early Tuesday near Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Woodland Hills Protest
A protest after the death of George Floyd brought crowds together late Monday and early Tuesday near Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Woodland Hills Protest
A protest after the death of George Floyd brought crowds together late Monday and early Tuesday near Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Woodland Hills Protest
A protest after the death of George Floyd brought crowds together late Monday and early Tuesday near Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Woodland Hills Protest
A protest after the death of George Floyd brought crowds together late Monday and early Tuesday near Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Woodland Hills Protest
A protest after the death of George Floyd brought crowds together late Monday and early Tuesday near Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Woodland Hills Protest
A protest after the death of George Floyd brought crowds together late Monday and early Tuesday near Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Woodland Hills Protest
A protest after the death of George Floyd brought crowds together late Monday and early Tuesday near Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Woodland Hills Protest
A protest after the death of George Floyd brought crowds together late Monday and early Tuesday near Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Woodland Hills Protest
A protest after the death of George Floyd brought crowds together late Monday and early Tuesday near Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Woodland Hills Protest
A protest after the death of George Floyd brought crowds together late Monday and early Tuesday near Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Woodland Hills Protest
A protest after the death of George Floyd brought crowds together late Monday and early Tuesday near Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Woodland Hills Protest
A protest after the death of George Floyd brought crowds together late Monday and early Tuesday near Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Woodland Hills Protest
A protest after the death of George Floyd brought crowds together late Monday and early Tuesday near Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Woodland Hills Protest
A protest after the death of George Floyd brought crowds together late Monday and early Tuesday near Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Woodland Hills Protest
Qalah Pitts, of Tulsa, was among protesters after the death of George Floyd brought crowds together late Monday and early Tuesday near Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Woodland Hills Protest
A protest after the death of George Floyd brought crowds together late Monday and early Tuesday near Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Woodland Hills Protest
A protest after the death of George Floyd brought crowds together late Monday and early Tuesday near Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Woodland Hills Protest
A protest after the death of George Floyd brought crowds together late Monday and early Tuesday near Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Woodland Hills Protest
A woman in a Confederate flag waves during a protest after the death of George Floyd brought crowds together late Monday and early Tuesday near Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Woodland Hills
Ysia Pitts, 17, and her sister, Qalah, were among protesters after the death of George Floyd brought crowds together late Monday and early Tuesday near Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Woodland Hills protests
Tulsa firefighters use a hose to wet down cardboard to prevent dumpster fires by potential protests at Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa on Monday, June 1, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Woodland Hills protests
A protest after the death of George Floyd brought crowds together late Monday and early Tuesday near Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Woodland Hills protests
Tulsa police officers stand behind smoke deterrents while attempting to break up a protest near 71st Street and Memorial Drive on Monday. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Woodland Hills protests
A protest after the death of George Floyd brought crowds together late Monday and early Tuesday near Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Woodland Hills protests
Protests gather at Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa on Monday, June 1, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Woodland Hills protests
Tulsa firefighters use a hose to wet down cardboard to prevent dumpster fires by potential protests at Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa on Monday, June 1, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Woodland Hills protests
A protest after the death of George Floyd brought crowds together late Monday and early Tuesday near Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Woodland Hills protests
Dumpsters are used as barricades to block entrances to Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa on Monday, June 1, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Woodland Hills protests
Tulsa police officers gather around an AutoZone by 71st and Memorial while attempting to break up a protest in Tulsa on Monday, June 1, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Woodland Hills
Dumpsters are used as barricades to block entrances to Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa on Monday, June 1, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Woodland Hills
Dumpsters are used as barricades to block entrances to Woodland Hills Mall in Tulsa on Monday, June 1, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
2020-06-03 ne-morningafterprotests p (7)
A man who lives near the Woodland Hills mall area cleans up glass Tuesday morning, June 2, 2020. People at a protest against police brutality and the killing of George Floyd reportedly caused damage to several businesses in the area. HARRISON GRIMWOOD/Tulsa World
2020-06-03 ne-morningafterprotests p (5)
Auto Zone employees clean up glass and debris on June 2, 2020, after people threw objects through the business' windows during a Monday evening protest against police brutality and the killing of George Floyd. HARRISON GRIMWOOD/Tulsa World
HARRISON GRIMWOOD/Tulsa World
2020-06-03 ne-morningafterprotests p (6)
A man who lives near the Woodland Hills mall area cleans up glass Tuesday morning, June 2, 2020. People at a protest against police brutality and the killing of George Floyd reportedly caused damage to several businesses in the area. HARRISON GRIMWOOD/Tulsa World
2020-06-03 ne-morningafterprotests p (3)
Auto Zone employees clean up glass and debris on June 2, 2020, after people threw objects through the business' windows during a Monday evening protest against police brutality and the killing of George Floyd. HARRISON GRIMWOOD/Tulsa World
HARRISON GRIMWOOD/Tulsa World
2020-06-03 ne-morningafterprotests p (1)
A fast food restaurant is boarded up after people broke its windows during a Monday night protest in the Woodland Hills mall area of Tulsa. HARRISON GRIMWOOD/Tulsa World
HARRISON GRIMWOOD/Tulsa World
2020-06-03 ne-morningafterprotests p (4)
Auto Zone employees clean up glass and debris on June 2, 2020, after people threw objects through the business' windows during a Monday evening protest against police brutality and the killing of George Floyd. HARRISON GRIMWOOD/Tulsa World
HARRISON GRIMWOOD/Tulsa World
2020-06-03 ne-morningafterprotests p (2)
Auto Zone employees clean up glass and debris on June 2, 2020, after people threw objects through the business' windows during a Monday evening protest against police brutality and the killing of George Floyd. HARRISON GRIMWOOD/Tulsa World
HARRISON GRIMWOOD/Tulsa World
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES