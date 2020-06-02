Tulsa police arrested an 18-year-old on allegations he was inciting or attempting to incite a riot Monday during a demonstration against police brutality and the killing of George Floyd.

Officers arrested Richard Anthony Berumen Jr., 18, on complaints of inciting a riot, assault with a deadly weapon, obstruction and an outstanding warrant.

A Tulsa police sergeant alleges they observed Berumen "inciting an unruly and angry crowd during a protest," according to a probable cause affidavit. Police allege Berumen threw rocks directly at officers performing crowd control in the 71st Street and Memorial area.

A loose group of people gathered Monday evening in the Woodland Hills mall area to continue protesting the killing of George Floyd and police brutality. Organizers from Saturday and Sunday demonstrations disavowed association with the Monday evening demonstration.

Police state in Berumen's arrest affidavit that the "crowd then started running east across Memorial (Drive)" after rocks were thrown. This ostensibly occurred after authorities deployed various irritants toward the crowd.

The crowd congregated in the Auto Zone parking lot, located in the 6900 block of South Memorial Drive. Officers saw Berumen allegedly slam a shopping cart into the business's doors. The glass shattered. Officers arrested Berumen after a brief foot chase.

Berumen was booked into Tulsa County jail on the various complaints. Berumen is being held without bond on the outstanding warrants.

Tulsa police also arrested two others, an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old, on misdemeanor complaints of obstruction.

