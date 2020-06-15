Authorities on Monday released a man arrested in the death of his two children in a locked truck after video showed the children entered the vehicle on their own.
“(Monday) investigators with the Tulsa Police Department brought to the attention of the District Attorney’s Office additional information they were able to develop in the matter of the deaths of Tegan and Ryan Dennis," according to a statement from the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office.
"Detectives within the Child Crisis Unit were concerned about conflicting information as it related to the initially reported facts.
"Video surveillance footage from a neighbor’s home confirmed that the children managed to get into the truck and tragically never got out.
"Based upon that newly discovered evidence the detectives immediately reported it to our office. We then presented that information to the judge who initially set bond. Mr. (Dustin) Dennis was authorized for release on a personal recognizance bond.
Dennis, 31, was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County jail on Saturday night on two complaints of second-degree murder.
He told police he drove to a convenience store about noon Saturday with his two children then returned home with the children in his truck, according to an arrest and booking report.
Dennis told detectives he passed out and was asleep for four to five hours, and could not locate the children when he woke up.
He told authorities he eventually located the children on the floorboard of the truck and that they were dead.
He told authorities he brought the children’s bodies into the house.
"No formal charges have been filed in this case. It is always important to note that our Constitution guarantees the presumption of innocence for any person accused of or arrested for a crime. That presumption of innocence remains until and unless a judge or jury determines otherwise," the DA's release said.